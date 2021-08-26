Ste. Gen. County reports double the cases of May, June, July combined

“The Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be contributing to the increase. Vaccination continues to be our best tool to move past this pandemic.”

The department listed the vaccination rates for those counties as the following:

Cape Girardeau County: 36.7%

Mississippi County: 32.6%

Perry County: 30.9%

Scott County: 34.2%

COVID treatment expanded

According to a Wednesday release from the governor’s office, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a state contract with SLSCO of Galveston, Texas, to provide monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for 30 days at sites in the following counties: Jackson, Pettis, Scott, Butler, and Jefferson.

This contract follows Parson’s Aug. 11 announcement that $15 million would be committed to staffing, equipment, and supplies for the establishment of monoclonal antibody infusion stations across the state.