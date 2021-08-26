Ste. Gen. County reports double the cases of May, June, July combined

In the month of August, Ste. Genevieve County has recorded double the amount of COVID-19 cases than May, June, and July combined.
The health department posted the increase in new cases on its Facebook page on Thursday.
The county has recorded 196 new cases in August so far. Those numbers were 27 in May, 23 in June, and 43 in July.
The health department also said 29.6% of the population had initiated vaccination in May but that has increased to 39% in August.
“We are working on cases as quickly as we can, but we are also open to all other services we do,” the update said.
Their recommendations remain the same:
- Stay home 10 days if you are positive, longer if your symptoms continue to persist with fever.
- Your household and close contacts should stay home and away from others while monitoring for symptoms for 10 days as well.
- The only contacts not required to quarantine are the vaccinated. They are allowed to work and attend school, but it is encouraged they wear a mask for two weeks and monitor for symptoms.
Local winners
The first round of $10,000 winners for the state’s MO VIP Vaccine Incentive Program have been announced and there were six area winners, including from Park Hills, Bonne Terre, Potosi, and Middlebrook.
At the time of the Aug. 13 drawing, a total of 495,296 MO VIP entries were received.
“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Governor Mike Parson said in a news release. “The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19.
"Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began.”
There are still four more drawings and entries coming up. To enter, go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/.
Increase in southeast Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced this week that several counties in southeast Missouri are seeing elevated cases of COVID in the past 14 days, including Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116), and Scott (330).
“Hospitals in the region are seeing resource strain from dramatically increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations,” the update said. “As a result, several hospitals in the region are at or near capacity. Continued disease spread along Interstate 55 is expected.
“The Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be contributing to the increase. Vaccination continues to be our best tool to move past this pandemic.”
The department listed the vaccination rates for those counties as the following:
- Cape Girardeau County: 36.7%
- Mississippi County: 32.6%
- Perry County: 30.9%
- Scott County: 34.2%
COVID treatment expanded
According to a Wednesday release from the governor’s office, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a state contract with SLSCO of Galveston, Texas, to provide monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for 30 days at sites in the following counties: Jackson, Pettis, Scott, Butler, and Jefferson.
This contract follows Parson’s Aug. 11 announcement that $15 million would be committed to staffing, equipment, and supplies for the establishment of monoclonal antibody infusion stations across the state.
"As the Delta variant continues to spread across the state and pose serious health risks to unvaccinated Missourians, our state teams are continuing to do everything possible to provide support and save lives," Parson said. "It is our hope that these infusion centers will help relieve hospital strain and health care worker fatigue as we move forward with our efforts to get more Missourians vaccinated. Just as we have done from the beginning, we will continue to work with our partners to identify resource needs and respond to this virus."
Two greater St. Louis area sites are also being planned and will be established at locations to be identified by St. Louis regional partners, including the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
Site selection is being made in conjunction with regional and local partners. The state estimates the sites could treat up to 4,000 patients across the state in the 30-day timeframe.
According to the release monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization – if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis. These antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses like SARS-CoV-2, and they attack the virus and reduce its ability to spread through your body.
Additionally, on Tuesday, the release said DHSS published a standing order authorizing eligible health care providers to administer REGEN-COV, the treatment being used for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Patients who could benefit from this treatment will need to be referred for treatment by an eligible health care provider.
