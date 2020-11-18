Ste. Gen health board discusses importance of masks

He also said his hospital is having a difficult time transferring patients when they have significant complications of COVID to their neighboring hospitals. Those that they have relationships with in St. Louis, in Jefferson County, and in Cape Girardeau County, he said, are ravaged with the disease.

“So this is becoming a much more serious problem, especially for our critically ill patients,” Bosner said. “So the take home message is that this is a serious problem, which is getting more and more complicated and serious as time goes on.”

He said this week’s vaccine news is encouraging and he hopes a vaccine will be available for the general public by spring. But until then, masks and social distancing.

Board Treasurer Carl Kinsky said this pandemic has him thinking about Veterans Day celebrations last week.

“Right now, we need to ask all Americans to stand together against this disease the same way as the veterans stood for us in times of conflict,” he explained. “I believe that it's our patriotic duty to wear a mask.

"Now, I want to say the word that nobody wants to mention: mandates. The key thing is to get us to wear masks. If we will wear masks because it's our patriotic duty, then there won't be a need for a mandate.”