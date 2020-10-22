Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Presbyterian Manor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues to screen all employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents. In addition, staff members are wearing masks per CDC recommendations.

Iron County Historical Society update

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Iron County and the region, the Iron County Historical Society will once again be closing their museum located in the Whistle Junction Visitor Center in Arcadia, according to a Facebook update on Thursday.

“Our volunteers are all of an age to be vulnerable to the adverse effects of this virus and we have to put their health considerations before anything else,” the update said.

They will remain open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

“You will still be able to reach us via this Facebook page or via email at ironcohissoc@hotmail.com and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” the updated said. “We will reopen as soon as we possibly can.”

This closure does not impact the opening of the station for Amtrak passengers.

Area counties

The Madison County Health Department reported the following COVID-19 exposure on Thursday: Calvary Church, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. service, 6 p.m. celebrate recovery meeting, church bus #9 evening van for services, monitor for symptoms through Nov. 1.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

