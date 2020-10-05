UPDATED More COVID-19 related deaths reported in area

The Iron County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 134 cases.

School districts

The Bismarck School District reported a high school student tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The state is now including cases in school districts on the COVID dashboard. Data can be viewed at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/. The latest data is through Sept. 29.

Developed through a partnership with the Missouri School Boards Association, this dashboard is designed to assist elementary and secondary school boards and administrators in evaluating factors that may influence the success of in-person, hybrid and distance learning models, according to state’s site. The data is designed to provide an overview of the current impact of COVID-19 for the general and school-aged populations within every unified and elementary public school district in Missouri.