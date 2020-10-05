UPDATED More COVID-19 related deaths reported in area

The St. Francois County Health Department reported the county’s 14th COVID-19 related death on Monday.
The community member was of advanced age and had other underlying medical conditions, according to the health center.
The Madison County reported one COVID-related death and Washington County Health Departments reported three COVID-related deaths since Friday.
That brings Madison County to three deaths and Washington County to 13.
“Our thoughts are with the family and caregivers,” the Madison County Health Department posted.
The health center reported 46 new confirmed cases on Monday in St. Francois County, bringing the total number of active cases to 325. Of those, 62 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 32 are associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 2,453 cases since March 22.
Hospitalizations have gone up one since Friday.
Also on Monday, the Madison County Health Department reported 12 new cases. The county now has 63 active and 397 total cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported 11 new confirmed cases and one new probable case. There are now 27 active cases, 12 total probable cases, and 252 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 134 cases.
School districts
The Bismarck School District reported a high school student tested positive for the virus on Monday.
The state is now including cases in school districts on the COVID dashboard. Data can be viewed at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/. The latest data is through Sept. 29.
Developed through a partnership with the Missouri School Boards Association, this dashboard is designed to assist elementary and secondary school boards and administrators in evaluating factors that may influence the success of in-person, hybrid and distance learning models, according to state’s site. The data is designed to provide an overview of the current impact of COVID-19 for the general and school-aged populations within every unified and elementary public school district in Missouri.
The site says that these numbers reflect the total number of cases in in school-aged children in the community in the geographic area each school district occupies. Data includes all residents in these age groups and therefore includes students in non-public schools. A case denotes an individual with a positive PCR test. It is not currently possible to assign cases to specific schools due to limitations in testing reporting data.
As for boundaries, the site says that testing data when correctly reported include a person’s zip code and address, among other fields. These fields are used to estimate the school district geographic area in which that individual lives. Because of gaps and errors in testing reporting data, these numbers should be considered an estimate.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
