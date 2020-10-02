UPDATED: SFCHC reports more COVID-related deaths

“You know, the cases that we're getting daily are still high, but they're lower than what they had been throughout the month of August when we saw our really large spike,” Elliott noted. “So I think, again, it's headed in a good direction, but we don't want to put our guard down too quickly.”

Due to the rapid increase in cases, the health center's capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible, the director explained. Health officials advised that every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.

The health center is working to hire additional personnel to aid in combating community spread of the virus. Elliott said the funds that the health center will be getting from the county through the CARES Act will hopefully allow the agency to increase their efforts.

“Most of our response really takes people to do the work of investigation and contact tracing and data entry and data analysis,” she said. “So, our communicable disease cost has more than quadrupled this year; most of it is personnel-related.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elliott explained that the health center will need to rent a building in which to put the additional temporary staff members who will be working until Dec. 30 when CARES Act funding expires.