UPDATED: SFCHC reports more COVID-related deaths

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) this week reported 243 new COVID-19 cases within the county, bringing the number of active cases to just 390.
St. Francois County now has 13 confirmed deaths (up two since Wednesday) associated with COVID-19, according to SFCHC Director Amber Elliott. Elliott said there are seven suspect deaths in which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.
Local health officials said that 91 cases have required hospitalization during their illness since March 22; up six from last week.
As of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 2,407 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 22 in St. Francois County.
A total of 243 new cases have been reported in the last week, which includes 50 cases from the Department of Corrections (DOC) outbreaks and 18 cases from long-term care facility outbreaks.
Of the 390 active cases, 94 are related to DOC outbreaks and 25 related to long-term care outbreaks.
Elliott said the positivity rate for the week of Sept. 20 was 9.2%, which is a decrease in the number of local residents testing positive for the virus: however she urged the public to remain vigilant.
“That is down from what it has been in the last few weeks, so I think that is a positive thing that we want to highlight,” she said. “But we know that the virus is still circulating in the community.
“You know, the cases that we're getting daily are still high, but they're lower than what they had been throughout the month of August when we saw our really large spike,” Elliott noted. “So I think, again, it's headed in a good direction, but we don't want to put our guard down too quickly.”
Due to the rapid increase in cases, the health center's capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible, the director explained. Health officials advised that every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.
The health center is working to hire additional personnel to aid in combating community spread of the virus. Elliott said the funds that the health center will be getting from the county through the CARES Act will hopefully allow the agency to increase their efforts.
“Most of our response really takes people to do the work of investigation and contact tracing and data entry and data analysis,” she said. “So, our communicable disease cost has more than quadrupled this year; most of it is personnel-related.”
Elliott explained that the health center will need to rent a building in which to put the additional temporary staff members who will be working until Dec. 30 when CARES Act funding expires.
“And we hope to be able to provide testing at some point,” added Elliott. “That may be possible at some point as well, but right now, we are still overloaded with contact tracing and investigation.”
Farmington Presbyterian Manor update
Three direct resident care employees and one non-direct care employee at Farmington Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday press release.
The employees last worked on Sept. 28, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. Each of them passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment (PPE) during their shift.
On Sept. 30, the first employee notified staff they were not feeling well, and a test came back positive. They are recovering at home.
The other three employees were tested as part of ongoing surveillance, which led to the positive result.
"We are conducting contact tracing to see who the employees may have had contact with during their shift," the press release stated. "We have notified the St. Francois County Health Department. Residents will be tested again next week, along with employees. We will continue with employee surveillance testing as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)."
Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at the campus to be tested on a frequency determined by the county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate. Based on the county positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, the campus has been testing employees twice a week, due to an increase in the county positivity rate.
Residents were last tested on Sept. 28 and all were negative.
This brings the seven-day total to six cases among employees.
“We will continue to do everything we can for our residents and employees,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
All employees who test positive will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the St. Francois County Health Department. Under the current CDC guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, they will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues to screen all employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents. In addition, staff members are wearing masks per CDC recommendations.
