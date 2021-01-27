UPDATED: When and where you can get the COVID vaccine in the Parkland

According to the state site, CVS in Ste. Genevieve will also be offering the vaccine when it is available.

Iron County

Residents can pre-register for the vaccine by calling Iron County Medical Center at 573-546-1260 or the Iron County Health Department at 573-546-7121. They will collect your information and then call you to schedule an appointment when you are eligible.

Parkland Health Mart, CVS, and Walgreens in Ironton will also be offering the vaccine when it is available, according to the state’s vaccination site.

The Parkland Health Mart waiting list is closed as of now, but you can check back.

Washington County

The Washington County Health Department and Washington County Memorial Hospital’s first vaccine clinic is full. But you can pre-register for future clinics by downloading at consent form at http://www.wcmohealth.org/public-health.html. You can download this, fill it out, and email it to consent@wcmohealth.org fax it to 573-438-4759 or bring it in.

Pharmax and Walmart pharmacies in Potosi will also be offering the vaccine when it is available, according to the state site.