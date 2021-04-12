Walk-in vaccine clinic on Tuesday at Scism Ford

The Medicine Shoppe in De Soto and Scism Motors will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sam Scism Ford, 5019 Flat River Road in Farmington.

The Moderna vaccine will be given.

If participating, you are asked to bring a driver's license or state ID and your insurance or Medicare card if insured. The vaccine is free, but you will need to present your card if you are insured.

According to the state's dashboard, 23.9% of the population in St. Francois County have initiated vaccine and 16.4% have completed vaccination.

The county has been averaging two confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day over the week. The seven-day positivity rate is 3.7%.

There have been no confirmed deaths over the past week.

In total, the county has recorded 7,724 confirmed cases, 1,099 probable cases, and 110 confirmed deaths.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.