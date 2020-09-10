Walking, running and cycling to better health

The recent Charity Miles Challenge has concluded, and the results are impressive.
One individual conquered more than 1,000 miles during the summertime challenge.
Bryce AuBuchon, a member of the Parkland Health Mart team, logged 1,010 miles during the summer challenge held July 1-Aug. 15.
Participants weren’t required to be employees of one of the sponsoring businesses. The public was urged to participate by picking a team and logging miles by walking, jogging or running, or cycling.
In total, there were 12 teams of people who participated and earned a cumulative 26,481 miles. More than $5,000 was raised for various charities.
Parkland Health Mart earned the top spot as a team with 8,765 miles logged. The average number of miles per team member was 84.28. The team now has the traveling trophy as a reward for their efforts.
The overall team results included Lean Kitchen with a total of 1,150 miles; Sago & Street with 4,282; Farmington Martial Arts 705; Axes Physical Therapy 992; Earth Mother 2,352; Parkland Health Mart 8,765; Hearing Care Partners 414; Parkland Health Center/BJC 1,058; First State Community Bank 2,175; BOGO Sandwiches 3,313; Harmony Chiropractic 706; and City of Farmington with 632.
Dawn Fuemmeler praised Parkland Health Mart for their outstanding results in the challenge. They had the largest team and earned the most miles.
Fuemmeler was one of the event coordinators for the program. She worked with Julie Powers and Cindy Sebastian, both fitness class instructors at the Farmington Civic Center, and Jake LaHay, aquatic and fitness coordinator at the center.
Although there was an initial stumbling block at the beginning of the challenge because the Charity Miles app wasn’t showing the leader board so no one could determine who was ahead on each time, Fuemmeler said the issue was resolved. She said there was a great turnout of people who participated, especially from Parkland Health Mart who promoted their employees and customers.
“I believe they may have given their own incentives to participants,” she said. “When you consider that participants covered over 26,000 miles in six weeks and raised over $5,000 for various charities, I think we can call the first year a great success.”
LaHay agreed.
“To think that we have accumulated nearly 30,000 miles in just a month is just so inspiring,” he said. “We hope that those who participated in the challenge continue to raise money for their charity of choice through the Charity Miles app.”
Individuals who placed in the top 10 included AuBuchon; Daniel Cuneio, Lean Kitchen, with 880; Linda from Earth Mother with 731 miles; Dustin Washam from Sago & Street with 620; Henry Allen from Sago & Street with 578; Melvin from Parkland Health Mart with 489; Courtney McIntyre from BOGO Sandwiches with 413; Jen Hoffman from Axes Physical Therapy, 401; Chaz, Parkland Health Mart, 396; and Jacob Donze, Sago & Street, 391.
Overall, LaHay described the experience as “truly amazing to see the community come together to raise money for the various charities that were chosen by the individual participants.”
He said as for next year, the team isn’t necessarily looking to change anything.
Fuemmeler added that she hopes to build on the number of participants and that they will post more using their social media with the hashtag #fitfarmingtonmo.
“I believe this will motivate others and get the competitive spirit flowing a little more,” she said.
“More than anything we are just hoping to continue to provide the community with fun ways to challenge themselves and each other,” said LaHay, “all with the common goal of getting active to make 2020 Farmington’s fittest year yet!”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
