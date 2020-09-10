Walking, running and cycling to better health

Fuemmeler was one of the event coordinators for the program. She worked with Julie Powers and Cindy Sebastian, both fitness class instructors at the Farmington Civic Center, and Jake LaHay, aquatic and fitness coordinator at the center.

Although there was an initial stumbling block at the beginning of the challenge because the Charity Miles app wasn’t showing the leader board so no one could determine who was ahead on each time, Fuemmeler said the issue was resolved. She said there was a great turnout of people who participated, especially from Parkland Health Mart who promoted their employees and customers.

“I believe they may have given their own incentives to participants,” she said. “When you consider that participants covered over 26,000 miles in six weeks and raised over $5,000 for various charities, I think we can call the first year a great success.”

LaHay agreed.

“To think that we have accumulated nearly 30,000 miles in just a month is just so inspiring,” he said. “We hope that those who participated in the challenge continue to raise money for their charity of choice through the Charity Miles app.”