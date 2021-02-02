Washington Co announces mass vaccine clinic

The Washington County Health Department announced Tuesday that they will be having a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic with the National Guard next week.

The clinic will provide about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but the health department did not provide any details for the event yet.

Residents must pre-register for the event at https://washco-covid19.com/.

"If you are already pre-registered, you do not need to register again," the health department said. "This will be by appointment only and you will receive an appointment call only if you are pre-registered."

The state is currently vaccinating residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 and 2.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 5% of the population in Washington County have received the first dose.

Also on Tuesday, the health department reported 40 new COVID cases over the past week. There are 43 active cases and the positivity rate is down to 8.4%.

There have been a total of 2,807 cases and 41 deaths in the county.

St. Francois County is holding a clinic on Thursday but the spots are already filled.