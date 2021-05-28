Weems awaits kidney transplant with an aura of joy and positivity

“Daddy always said, ‘Just sit back and enjoy the ride,’” he said. “That’s the way my dad was. Jerry’s that way. You just keep going … have some fun. Laugh! Now, not everybody is that type, and I got that, and I don’t push it on anybody. But enjoy life! You’ve got today, you don’t know about tomorrow.”

Harold continues to keep a positive attitude about his situation and his prognosis as he waits for a kidney donor.

“I’m waiting on a kidney,” he said. “I know somewhere out there is a kidney for me.

"There’s a couple of ways for a kidney transplant. There’s a donor and then there’s a living donor. Of course, the blood types have to match. When we started this journey, we went up to orientation and my wife decided she wanted to see if she could be a living donor for me. She couldn’t and that hurt her pretty bad. I think it was more of a letdown more than anything because she really thought if her kidneys were good, she could donate one to me, but our blood types don’t match.

“We’re going to be married 50 years next April. We’ve been together 52 years. I said, ‘I’m just tickled that you wanted to see if you could be a donor. That’s great. Thanks for trying but it didn’t work.'