When and where you can get the COVID vaccine in the Parkland

According to Missouri’s new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 3.8% of the population in St. Francois County have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,524 total doses have been administered in the county.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of the new vaccination dashboard on Tuesday. It contains Missouri-specific data submitted by providers from across the state.
The dashboard can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.
The announcement comes after CDC data earlier this week showed Missouri as last in the country in the percentage of residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine.
The interactive dashboard includes total doses administered and also distinguishes the number of individuals who have received one dose or both doses. Seven-day averages of doses administered are also included as well as demographic information on individuals who have received at least one dose. This information shows the shares of individual populations by age group, sex, race, and ethnicity.
Who’s eligible now?
Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 2.
According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine information page at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/, Phase 1A is for vaccinating those most vulnerable and those protecting them.
Those eligible in this phase include healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, home health workers, urgent care staff, vaccination staff, congregate communities, school nurses, dental office staff, mental/behavior health providers, and EMS/EMT/paramedics.
Phase 1B-Tier 1 is protecting those who keep us safe and help us during an emergency.
Those eligible in this phase include public health administrators and staff, law enforcement, fire services, corrections staff, emergency management workers, public works staff, emergency services, and funeral home staff.
Phase 1B-Tier 2 is protecting those that are at increased risk for severe illness.
Those eligible in this phase include anyone aged 65 and older and any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI over 40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, such as Down Syndrome.
Who’s next?
Phase 1B-Tier 3 is protecting those who keep the essential functions of society running.
Those eligible is this phase include those in education (K-12), childcare, the communications infrastructure, dams sector, energy sector, food and agriculture sector 1, government, and information technology.
Phase 2 is protecting those who have disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery.
Those eligible in this phase include those in the commercial facilities sector, critical manufacturing, defense industrial base, financial services, food and agriculture sector 2, government, and those who are homeless.
Phase 3 is the rest of Missouri residents.
Who is offering the vaccine?
Many of the vaccinators are still awaiting supplies. But when the vaccine is available in the area, the following places will offer it:
St. Francois County
The St. Francois County Health Center is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 with the Moderna vaccine. Residents can pre-register at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/. The health center will then contact you to schedule an appointment when the vaccine is available.
Parkland Health Center is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A through Phase 1B-Tier 2. Pre-registration can be done at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines. They will contact you when your eligibility window opens and when vaccine supply and distribution capacity are available.
According to the state’s vaccine site at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/map/, the following local pharmacies will be offering the vaccine: Pharmax in Bonne Terre and Leadington; Walgreens in Bonne Terre, Desloge and Farmington; Walmart in Desloge and Farmington; Parkland Health Mart in Desloge and Farmington; Harps in Bonne Terre and Farmington; CVS in Farmington; HealthDirect in Farmington.
You can sign up for the Pharmax waitlist at https://www.pharmax-rx.com/waitlist.
The Parkland Health Mart waiting list is closed as of now, but you can check back for more updates at https://www.parklandrx.com/covid.
The state also lists the following medical offices: Great Mines Health Center in Farmington and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health in Farmington.
Madison County
The Madison County Health Department has a phone line you can call if you are interested in the vaccine: 573-783-2747, select option 1. Leave your name and telephone number. When they receive more of the vaccine, they will return your call to schedule you an appointment.
According to the state site, the following local pharmacies in Fredericktown will offer the vaccine when it is available: Harps, Parkland Health Mart, and Walmart.
The Parkland Health Mart waiting list is closed as of now, but you can check back for more updates at https://www.parklandrx.com/covid.
Ste. Genevieve County
Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and the Ste. Genevieve Health Department will be having a vaccine clinic with the Moderna vaccine for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 on Feb. 3 at the Ste. Genevieve Community Center Progress Sports Complex. You must bring a completed consent form, which can be found at http://www.stegencohealth.org/.
Registration will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon or until all slots are filled. Call the hospital at 573-883-7746 or the health department at 573-883-7411 to register.
According to the state site, CVS in Ste. Genevieve will also be offering the vaccine when it is available.
Iron County
Residents can pre-register for the vaccine by calling Iron County Medical Center at 573-546-1260 or the Iron County Health Department at 573-546-7121. They will collect your information and then call you to schedule an appointment when you are eligible.
Parkland Health Mart, CVS, and Walgreens in Ironton will also be offering the vaccine when it is available, according to the state’s vaccination site.
The Parkland Health Mart waiting list is closed as of now, but you can check back.
Washington County
The Washington County Health Department and Washington County Memorial Hospital’s first vaccine clinic is full. But you can pre-register for future clinics by downloading at consent form at http://www.wcmohealth.org/public-health.html. You can download this, fill it out, and email it to consent@wcmohealth.org fax it to 573-438-4759 or bring it in.
Pharmax and Walmart pharmacies in Potosi will also be offering the vaccine when it is available, according to the state site.
You sign up for the Pharmax waitlist at https://www.pharmax-rx.com/waitlist.
The state also lists Great Mines Health Center in Potosi as a vaccinator.
Mass Community Vaccination Sites
Parson announced last week that the state would be partnering the Missouri National Guard to provide mass vaccination site across the state in the nine Highway Patrol regions, starting in the Southeast region.
The first one was in Poplar Bluff last week and there is one scheduled to in Cape Girardeau on Friday, according to the Southeast Missourian.
More information regarding dates and locations will be released once they are finalized.
While most of the focus these days is on the COVID-19 vaccine, testing for the virus is still needed.
