When and where you can get the COVID vaccine in the Parkland

According to Missouri’s new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 3.8% of the population in St. Francois County have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,524 total doses have been administered in the county.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of the new vaccination dashboard on Tuesday. It contains Missouri-specific data submitted by providers from across the state.

The dashboard can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

The announcement comes after CDC data earlier this week showed Missouri as last in the country in the percentage of residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The interactive dashboard includes total doses administered and also distinguishes the number of individuals who have received one dose or both doses. Seven-day averages of doses administered are also included as well as demographic information on individuals who have received at least one dose. This information shows the shares of individual populations by age group, sex, race, and ethnicity.

Who’s eligible now?

Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 2.