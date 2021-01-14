Working out your resolution

Each class is $5 each or five classes can be purchased in advance for $20. All equipment is provided and those coming to class do not need to bring anything with them.

"Absolutely nothing is needed when you come to class, I provide everything you would need," Neel said. "Wear clothes you feel comfortable moving and sweating in, shoes are completely optional. The greatest thing you can bring is a friend. Seriously having someone to keep you accountable and share some fun girl time with a couple of nights a week really helps keep you motivated."

Neel said having someone accountable can be your biggest asset in maintaining and keeping your fitness goals or even a whole family lifestyle change where everyone can benefit.

"The hardest weeks are always the first but I promise once you make yourself and your goals a priority don't let anything stop you, not even your excuses," Neel said. "Doing too much too fast can cause quick burnout. Sometimes the smallest changes make the most difference because you can always make room for growth."

Neel said no one wants to hear this when they start a fitness routine or health journey but you need to be 100% honest with yourself as big goals take time.