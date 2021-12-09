Lindgren winds up in the unlikely spot of being Blues' top goalie

Charlie Lindgren was driving home from the St. Louis Blues game on Tuesday night when he got a phone call from Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.

“I said that had to be the easiest win he’s gotten in his NHL career,” Armstrong said.

Lindgren came into the game with 5:32 to go in the third period after Ville Husso, who had been hurt about 2½ minutes earlier, came out of the game after giving up the tying goal. When Pavel Buchnevich scored in overtime for the Blues, that made Lindgren the winning goalie.

“We got a good chuckle about that,” Lindgren said. “Only saw a couple shots, no Grade As or anything. But I also want to point out too, just how impressive Huss was that whole game, keeping the team in the game and last couple games I watched he’s played excellent. So you never like to see a guy go down like that and definitely hope for speedy recovery.”

For the time being, Lindgren, 27, is the Blues’ No. 1 goalie. Armstrong said Husso was still being evaluated on Wednesday and an update would come on Friday.

“It was definitely surprising,” Lindgren said of his impromptu Blues’ debut. “There was like eight minutes left in the game, I could see something had happened to Husso where he wasn’t necessarily moving right and guys on the bench are saying ‘Get ready’ and I was like, here we go. Did a couple quick stretches in the hallway there and then got on the ice and just tried to settle in and the guys did a good job for me.”

It was his first NHL game since March 7, 2020, his first NHL win since Feb. 29, 2020, when he was with Montreal. Lindgren has now played in 25 NHL games, with an 11-12-2 record.

Lindgren played just 6 minutes, 25 seconds, and faced just three shots on goal. His time on ice is the 12th shortest in NHL history for a goalie to get a win. Only 30 goalies have gotten a win facing three shots or less; one of them was Blues goalie Brent Johnson, who faced two shots in 16:47 of ice time on Nov. 29, 2000, the game where the Blues came back from a 5-0 deficit in the third period to beat Toronto 6-5 in overtime.

The Blues had no choice but to call up Lindgren because of salary-cap rules, but they might have done it anyway. He had an 8-1-1 record with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage at Springfield.

“I really have no idea what’s going on with the cap and all that,” he said. “I just hear what the guys are saying but at the end of the day, I’m here, my job’s to play as hard and as well as I can for Blues and that’s all I can really focus on.

“I was feeling good personally and definitely want to carry that momentum up here.”

Lindgren signed with the Blues as a free agent in the offseason after playing parts of five seasons in Montreal. Blues assistant GM Kevin McDonald and goalie coach David Alexander had identified him as a goalie to pursue to add depth to the unit; it was McDonald who called Lindgren to give him the news. Lindgren was out with his dog Riley in a dog park when he got the call.

Lindgren comes from a goalie-heavy family. His father Bob played goalie at Michigan and his brother Andrew played goalie at St. John’s (Minn.), though the best known player in the family is his brother Ryan, in his fourth season as a defenseman with the New York Rangers.

It’s been a long time since Lindgren had come into a game as a sub, but he said he got motivation from how Husso had played, stopping 34 of 37 shots by Florida on Tuesday after stopping 48 of 51 on Saturday.

“When I saw Huss get hurt there,” he said, “it’s never a good feeling. For me, I kind of put it aside, so I went in the game and tried to compete and play hard for him just because, seeing him work his tail off and make a bunch of big saves for the team, I want to make sure that he got some justice in that game.”

