Dear Santa,
I want Lego guys. Also Lego swords. And I want a phone and a scooter.
Love, Joseph Bowman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Barbie doll. A wagon to pull because my other one's wheel is broken. And I want a LOL doll.
Love, Ivy Smothers
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want transformers.
Love, Liam Burns
Dear Santa,
I would like a teddy bear and a toy Santa.
Love, Harper Sikes
Dear Santa,
I want a doll and also a Doc McStuffins doll.
Love, Bella Bowman
Dear Santa,
I want to have a Batman Toy robot.
Love, Joey Fraire
Dear Santa,
I want a drum set, sleeping bag, a ninja turtle van with ninja turtles on it, and a ninja toy.
Love, Hudson Revelle
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dream house and Calico critters house. A bicycle with a jingle bell. I really want a toy telephone.
Love, Jemma Michel
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL ball, and a Paw Patrol house with characters. Paw Patrol jacket (light) not fluffy and big.
Love, Hunter Schnable
Dear Santa,
I want a toy that has a car with it. I also want some toys for my outside.
Love, Sawyer Berry
Dear Santa,
LOL doll case for Christmas. Jo Jo Siwa bows, and playdough. I aslo want Legos and Barbies.
Love, Traery
Dear Santa,
Rainbow dash backpack for Christmas. i want a princess doll and a bike. I also want a drum.
Love, Baylee Faenger
Dear Santa,
I want a teddy bear for Christmas. I also want a ball and a drum. I want to have a wagon to pull. I love tatto stickers.
Love, Zane Cooper
Dear Santa,
I want a T Rex for Christmas. I want a real live reindeer for Christmas and an elf. I want a snake for Christmas. And a train set. I also want a girl doll for Christmas and a lizard for Christmas. I want an aligator for Christmas. I want a crocodile for Christmas. I want a dog for Christmas.
Love, Elliott Mills
Dear Santa,
I want a Jo Jo Bows. Kitty cat slippers and Hello Kitty.
Love, Ali Hutchison
