Dear Santa,

I want Lego guys. Also Lego swords. And I want a phone and a scooter.

Love, Joseph Bowman

Dear Santa,

 For Christmas I want a Barbie doll. A wagon to pull because my other one's wheel is broken. And I want a LOL doll.

Love, Ivy Smothers

Dear Santa,

 For Christmas I want transformers.

Love, Liam Burns

Dear Santa,

 I would like a teddy bear and a toy Santa.

Love, Harper Sikes

Dear Santa,

 I want a doll and also a Doc McStuffins doll.

Love, Bella Bowman

Dear Santa,

 I want to have a Batman Toy robot.

Love, Joey Fraire

Dear Santa,

 I want a drum set, sleeping bag, a ninja turtle van with ninja turtles on it, and a ninja toy.

Love, Hudson Revelle

Dear Santa,

 I want a Barbie dream house and Calico critters house. A bicycle with a jingle bell. I really want a toy telephone.

Love, Jemma Michel

Dear Santa,

 I want an LOL ball, and a Paw Patrol house with characters. Paw Patrol jacket (light) not fluffy and big.

Love, Hunter Schnable

Dear Santa,

 I want a toy that has a car with it. I also want some toys for my outside.

Love, Sawyer Berry

Dear Santa,

 LOL doll case for Christmas. Jo Jo Siwa bows, and playdough. I aslo want Legos and Barbies.

Love, Traery

Dear Santa,

 Rainbow dash backpack for Christmas. i want a princess doll and a bike. I also want a drum.

Love, Baylee Faenger

Dear Santa,

 I want a teddy bear for Christmas. I also want a ball and a drum. I want to have a wagon to pull. I love tatto stickers.

Love, Zane Cooper

Dear Santa,

 I want a T Rex for Christmas. I want a real live reindeer for Christmas and an elf. I want a snake for Christmas. And a train set. I also want a girl doll for Christmas and a lizard for Christmas. I want an aligator for Christmas. I want a crocodile for Christmas. I want a dog for Christmas.

Love, Elliott Mills

Dear Santa,

 I want a Jo Jo Bows. Kitty cat slippers and Hello Kitty.

Love, Ali Hutchison

