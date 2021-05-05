Live Music at the 2021 Azalea Festival

Sweetwater Holler covers classic and southern rock, country and blues favorites. The band features fiddle player Justin Dill on vocals, fiddle and rhythm guitar; soloist BJ Villmer on lead guitar; Julia Dill on vocals, harmonica and rhythm guitar; David Solomon on bass, and Mike Ramsey on percussion and vocals.
Brett Seper is a small town guy from Missouri with a unique style of writing and singing. He is loved by many in this area and hopes to soon be a household name. He is currently in the works of dropping his very first studio album “my life in lyrics.”
There will be live music Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the 2021 Azalea Festival.
Sweetwater Holler will perform 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday.
Wildfire will perform 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.
Brothers Walker will perform 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
Bret Seper will perform 6: 30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday.
The Pickers from Down Yonder will perform 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday.
The Punches will perform 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.
