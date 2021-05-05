 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live Music at the 2021 Azalea Festival
0 comments

Live Music at the 2021 Azalea Festival

There will be live music Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the 2021 Azalea Festival.

Sweetwater Holler will perform 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday.

Wildfire will perform 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

Brothers Walker will perform 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.

Bret Seper will perform 6: 30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday.

The Pickers from Down Yonder will perform 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday.

The Punches will perform 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at FCC
Crime and Courts

Inmate dies at FCC

  • Updated

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmingt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News