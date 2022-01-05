“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” these words serve as the National FFA Organizations Motto.

December 2, the Fredericktown FFA Chapter packaged meals to be provided to students in the Fredericktown R-1 School District, via the Cat Pack Program and the Madison County Food Pantry. In total the students of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter packaged 8,995 meals.

During the summer, we applied for a year-long $3,000 grant through the National FFA's Living to Serve Grant Program.

“Living to Serve Grants provide an opportunity for FFA chapters and state FFA associations/foundations to seek funding to support various types of service projects through a competitive application process. Applicants must identify a community need that falls within one of four focus areas: community safety; hunger, health and nutrition; environmental responsibility; or community engagement.”

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter chose to use the money for the grant received to purchase meals provided by the Meals of Hope Organization. When the Fortified Pasta with Red Sauce meal was chosen, Meals of Hope sent all of the materials and food needed to safely package, seal, and label the meals for the event.

“This was such an eye opening experience," Chapter Sentinel Bailey White said. "As FFA officers our job is to be a leader. By packing these meals we were able to lead our chapter in a way toward giving, as our motto says 'living to serve.'”

