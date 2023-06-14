May 15, Capt. Henry Whitener Chapter, NSDAR honored its only living charter member, Marty Walden Skaggs. The chapter started in 1965 and Marty's name is on the charter document along with the other charter members.

April 17, 1965, a new chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was organized in Fredericktown, Missouri, and named after the patriot Captain Henry Whitener. Twenty-four women were listed on the charter.

Martha “Marty” Walden Skaggs was one of the original twenty-four women. Upon encouragement by her mother, Marty applied under her patriot, William Milliar, and was accepted. Milliar was a commissioned ensign, serving under Captain Nathan Evan’s company, 4th Battalion in Buck County, Pennsylvania. Marty’s mother was a member of the Sikeston, Missouri DAR.

Marty was born in East Prairie, Missouri. Her parents, Roy and Evelyn Walden, owned the Rexall Drug Store. Marty started working at the fountain when she was eleven. She was also a basketball player all four years in high school.

Marty attended Mizzou and graduated in 1956. She met her husband, Raymond, at Mizzou. Raymond went into the Navy after graduating, and Marty spent the summer back at the fountain, making ice cream sodas. Raymond and Marty were wed in 1957 and were married 65 years. Raymond passed away in February, 2023. Raymond was a former state representative, a businessman, and very active in the community his entire life.

Marty taught one year at Salem but ended up working for East Missouri Action Agency, serving five counties as a training coordinator for 30 years.

Marty has two daughters Cydney Cox and Whitney Tinsley. She has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Marty is an elder at the Fredericktown Christian Church and very active in the community.