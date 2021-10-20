Local governments can take steps to safeguard electronic data

Local government agencies in Missouri can avoid common mistakes and take several steps to safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions, State Auditor Nicole Galloway said.

The Auditor Monday released her annual summary of the most common cybersecurity risks found by her audits of local governments and courts, along with recommendations those agencies can follow to better safeguard data.

"When security controls are inadequate -- or even non-existent -- electronic data can be put at great risk," Auditor Galloway said. "Local governments, courts and school districts face the same cybersecurity challenges as businesses, except that it's taxpayer resources that are put in danger of being lost, misused or stolen. There are proactive measures public agencies can take, and my office has provided several recommendations for better protection."

The summary was compiled using local government and court audit reports issued between July 2020 and June 2021. Auditor Galloway's office has released similar reports since 2015. The most common cybersecurity issues found by the audits were:

• Access - Former employees did not have their access removed promptly, and current employees had greater access to the computer system than what they needed to do their job.