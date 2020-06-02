Local man dies in crash Monday

A local man was killed Monday after a vehicle accident in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Henry R. Tracy, 39, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle southbound on U.S. 67 Monday when the man lost control of the car, at 6:55 p.m., just south of Olympian Village and Highway 110. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of an embankment and overturned.

Tracy was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:16 p.m. by Joachim Plattin Ambulance paramedics, according to the crash report.

According to the report, Tracy was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

