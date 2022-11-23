Local member earns American FFA Degree

Libby Mooney, member of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter received her American FFA Degree October 29, 2022. Earning the degree means recipients are in a select group of individuals to be recognized for years of academic and professional excellence. The honor was presented at the 95th National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis, IN.

Libby joined an elite group of only sixty-two former Fredericktown chapter members to receive this honor since the chapter was chartered in 1929. Less than one in 154 FFA members nationwide advances through the local chapter and state FFA degree programs to earn the American degree.

The American FFA Degree recognizes demonstrated leadership ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. To be eligible, members must have earned and productively invested $7,500 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they start, own, or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also make it their mission to demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement. Each award recipient receives the gold American FFA Degree key, and a certificate in a blue leatherette frame. The degree recognition program is sponsored by Case IH, Elanco, and Syngenta as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.