COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Team;Reg.;Conf.;Overall

Mineral Area;0-0;0-0;4-0

VOLLEYBALL

MAAA Large School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Farmington;0-0;0-0-0

Central;0-0;0-0-0

Ste. Genevieve;0-0;0-0-0

North County;0-0;0-0-0

Potosi;0-0;0-0-0

Fredericktown;0-0;0-0-0

MAAA Small School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Arcadia Valley;0-0;0-0-0

Valle Catholic;0-0;0-0-0

West County;0-0;0-0-0

Kingston;0-0;0-0-0

Bismarck;0-0;0-0-0

Valley;0-0;0-1-0

Independent

Team;;Overall

St. Paul;;0-0-0

BOYS SOCCER

Team;;Overall

North County;;0-0

Fredericktown;;0-0

St. Paul;;0-0

Farmington;;0-1

SOFTBALL

Team;Conf.;Overall

North County;0-0;0-0

Farmington;0-0;0-1

Fredericktown;;0-0

GIRLS TENNIS

MAAA

Team;Conf.;Overall

Farmington;0-0;0-0

Fredericktown;0-0;0-0

Potosi;0-0;0-0

North County;0-0;0-0

Arcadia Valley;0-0;0-0

GIRLS GOLF

Team;Overall

Farmington;;0-0

Ste. Genevieve;;0-0

