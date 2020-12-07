LOCAL STANDINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL
Large School
Team;Conf.;Overall
North County;0-0;3-0
Central;0-0;2-0
Ste. Genevieve;0-0;3-1
Fredericktown;0-0;2-1
Farmington;0-0;1-1
Potosi;0-0;1-2
Small School
Team;Conf.;Overall
Valley;0-0;4-0
West County;0-0;1-0
Valle Catholic;0-0;2-1
Kingston;0-0;2-1
Arcadia Valley;0-0;2-2
Bismarck;0-0;1-4
Independent
Team;;Overall
St. Paul;;2-1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Large School
Team;Conf.;Overall
Central;0-0;3-0
Farmington;0-0;1-0
Ste. Genevieve;0-0;1-0
North County;0-0;1-0
Fredericktown;0-0;1-1
Potosi;0-0;0-2
Small School
Team;Conf.;Overall
West County;0-0;3-0
Arcadia Valley;0-0;2-1
Kingston;0-0;0-0
Valley;0-0;1-3
Valle Catholic;0-0;0-1
Bismarck;0-0;0-3
Independent
Team;;Overall
St. Paul;;2-3
BOYS WRESTLING
Team;;Duals
Ste. Genevieve;;1-0
Central;;4-1
Potosi;;0-0
Farmington;;0-1
North County;;0-1
Valle Catholic;;0-1
GIRLS WRESTLING
Team;;Duals
Ste. Genevieve;;1-0
North County;;1-0
Central;;1-2
Farmington;;0-0
Potosi;;0-0
