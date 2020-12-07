 Skip to main content
LOCAL STANDINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL

Large School

Team;Conf.;Overall

North County;0-0;3-0

Central;0-0;2-0

Ste. Genevieve;0-0;3-1

Fredericktown;0-0;2-1

Farmington;0-0;1-1

Potosi;0-0;1-2

Small School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Valley;0-0;4-0

West County;0-0;1-0

Valle Catholic;0-0;2-1

Kingston;0-0;2-1

Arcadia Valley;0-0;2-2

Bismarck;0-0;1-4

Independent

Team;;Overall

St. Paul;;2-1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Large School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Central;0-0;3-0

Farmington;0-0;1-0

Ste. Genevieve;0-0;1-0

North County;0-0;1-0

Fredericktown;0-0;1-1

Potosi;0-0;0-2

Small School

Team;Conf.;Overall

West County;0-0;3-0

Arcadia Valley;0-0;2-1

Kingston;0-0;0-0

Valley;0-0;1-3

Valle Catholic;0-0;0-1

Bismarck;0-0;0-3

Independent

Team;;Overall

St. Paul;;2-3

BOYS WRESTLING

Team;;Duals

Ste. Genevieve;;1-0

Central;;4-1

Potosi;;0-0

Farmington;;0-1

North County;;0-1

Valle Catholic;;0-1

GIRLS WRESTLING

Team;;Duals

Ste. Genevieve;;1-0

North County;;1-0

Central;;1-2

Farmington;;0-0

Potosi;;0-0

