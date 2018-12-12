MEN’S BASKETBALL

Team;Region;Overall

Mineral Area;0-0;11-2

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Team;Region;Overall

Mineral Area;0-0;9-3

BOYS BASKETBALL

MAAA Large-School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Farmington;0-0;4-0

Fredericktown;0-0;5-2

Ste. Genevieve;0-0;4-2

North County;0-0;4-2

Potosi;0-0;4-2

Central;0-0;3-3

MAAA Small-School

Team;Conf.;Overall

West County;0-0;5-2

Valley;0-0;6-4

Kingston;0-0;4-4

Valle Catholic;0-0;1-1

Bismarck;0-0;2-5

Arcadia Valley;0-0;1-5

Independent

Team;Overall

St. Paul;5-5         

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MAAA Large-School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Central;0-0;6-0

North County;0-0;6-0

Ste. Genevieve;0-0;5-2

Farmington;0-0;5-2

Fredericktown;0-0;2-3

Potosi;0-0;1-6

MAAA Small-School

Team;Conf.;Overall

Arcadia Valley;0-0;4-2

West County;0-0;4-2

Kingston;0-0;4-4

Valley;0-0;2-3

Valle Catholic;0-0;0-4

Bismarck;0-0;0-4

Independent

Team;Overall

St. Paul;3-2

WRESTLING

Team;Duals

Farmington;10-1

Ste. Genevieve;3-2

Central;2-4

Potosi;1-4

North County;1-5

Valle Catholic;0-0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments