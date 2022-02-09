 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LONG-TIME CITY EMPLOYEES HONORED

Mark Marberry

Mayor Larry Forsythe recognized several city employees with service awards during the city council meeting Jan. 24.

The employees and their length of service is, left to right, Miles Barron, 25 years; Laura Danieley, 15 years; Todd Crabdree, 25 years; Jason Isabel, 25 years; Mayor Larry Forsythe, Greg Beavers, 20 years; Todd Mecey, 30 years; Larry Lacy, 10 years; Jesse Boyer, 20 years. Not pictured: Cheryla Boyd, 35 years; Bryan Edgar, 30 years; Edward Miller, 25 years; Christopher Kocher, 25 years; Douglas Botkin, 10 years.

