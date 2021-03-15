Looks like Bozak's back, Schwartz close for Blues

LOS ANGELES — Reinforcements are on the way for the Blues, starting Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings.
Coach Craig Berube said following Monday’s practice at Staples Center that veteran center Tyler Bozak skated again and is expected to play Wednesday. He said that another veteran of the team’s Stanley Cup run, forward Jaden Schwartz, is skating and getting very close to a return. The same holds for fourth-line center Jacob de la Rose, who began the season on the taxi squad before the tsunami of injuries hit the Blues.
“Bozak skated today and he looks like he’s a go,” Berube said Monday afternoon.
A “go” for Wednesday?
“Yeah,” Berube replied. “I would say so, yes.”
Bozak, who normally plays on the Blues’ third line, has missed the past 21 games since suffering an apparent concussion Jan. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights on what the Blues thought was a dirty hit by Mark Stone.
“He’s been a good player for us,” Berube said. “He’s been a two-way player. He’s a versatile guy that we use in a lot of different roles. Penalty kills for us. Power play. Faceoffs. He’s a good player. You guys know that.”
Meanwhile, Jaden Schwartz has missed 14 games since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 12 at Arizona but practiced with the team Monday for the first time since the injury. There’s a chance he plays against the Kings on Wednesday, according to Berube.
“Schwartz is making great progress,” Berube said. “I’ll know more tomorrow on him for Wednesday. But he practiced with us today. He was on a line, he looked good. So we’ll see.”
As for other injured Blues, Berube said:
“Robby Thomas is skating today again with the extra guys. Making good progress. Might be in a team skate tomorrow, not sure yet. De la Rose practiced with us today in a team skate, looked fine. Probably available to play if we needed him.”
Defenseman Colton Parayko also is making progress, but has not skated yet according to Berube.
So with some of the extra bodies in the process of returning, the Blues should have plenty of candidates to replace fourth-line winger Mackenzie MacEachern, who went on injured reserve Sunday with an upper-body injury.
“Yeah, for sure,” Berube said. “We got guys. Even a kid like (Dakota) Joshua’s played really well for us. So it’s great to see.”