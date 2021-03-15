Looks like Bozak's back, Schwartz close for Blues

LOS ANGELES — Reinforcements are on the way for the Blues, starting Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Coach Craig Berube said following Monday’s practice at Staples Center that veteran center Tyler Bozak skated again and is expected to play Wednesday. He said that another veteran of the team’s Stanley Cup run, forward Jaden Schwartz, is skating and getting very close to a return. The same holds for fourth-line center Jacob de la Rose, who began the season on the taxi squad before the tsunami of injuries hit the Blues.

“Bozak skated today and he looks like he’s a go,” Berube said Monday afternoon.

A “go” for Wednesday?

“Yeah,” Berube replied. “I would say so, yes.”

Bozak, who normally plays on the Blues’ third line, has missed the past 21 games since suffering an apparent concussion Jan. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights on what the Blues thought was a dirty hit by Mark Stone.

“He’s been a good player for us,” Berube said. “He’s been a two-way player. He’s a versatile guy that we use in a lot of different roles. Penalty kills for us. Power play. Faceoffs. He’s a good player. You guys know that.”