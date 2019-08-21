Loretta Rose Wilkinson, 93, died August 12, 2019 in St Louis. She was born December 16, 1925 in Bollinger County, the daughter of Marvin Jesse Mills and Retha Bernetta (Schrum) Mills.
Mrs. Wilkinson was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd S. “Bill” Wilkinson; son Billy Ray Wilkinson; three brothers; six sisters; and daughter-in-law Janet Wilkinson.
Survivors include sons Henry (Wanda) Wilkinson of Arnold, Ted Wilkinson of Clarksville, Charlie Wilkinson of Festus, and Tom (Rhonda) Wilkinson of Riley, Kansas; daughters Betty Ciolek of St Louis, Ruth Grieshaber of St. Joseph, and Nancy (Terry) White of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law Charleen Wilkinson of Iantha, Missouri; brother-in-law Norman Marsh of Kentucky; sister-in-law Stella Wilkinson Parsons of Granite City, Illinois; 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Loretta had worked as a custodian for Fox School District. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Festus. She was a part of the Second Baptist PrimeTime Senior Adult Group, where she was known for her excellent chicken and dumplings.
Funeral service was Saturday, August 17, 2019, at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Fredericktown. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Arrangements were handled by Mahn Funeral Home of Festus.
