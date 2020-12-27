Lots of protocols, no guarantees for Blues

The St. Louis Blues went through a training camp and a postseason during the coronavirus pandemic last summer. But that lasted all of six weeks, and the postseason part took place in a “bubble” environment in Edmonton.
Now, with hockey on the verge of returning for the first time since late September, they’re being asked to do so for a least four months and without the protection of a bubble once the games start.
Besides playing 28 home games at Enterprise Center, they will attempt to play another 28 over nine road trips to seven cities in the new, realigned West Division. All the while avoiding COVID-19.
Workable but not ideal is the way newly-minted team captain Ryan O’Reilly has described pandemic pucks in 2021.
“It’s not anywhere close to the way it’s normally done, but it is a pandemic and we know that,” O’Reilly said. “We know it’s going to be difficult. But you can tell right now being around the guys we’re excited to compete again. That’s the ultimate goal and we don’t want to jeopardize that.
“We know there’s gonna be challenges and things that are gonna be a little frustrating. But the main thing is playing hockey and competing again and getting fans back in the building. So we want to do things the right way and get back on the ice and get back at it.”
They will test the NHL’s new pandemic road protocols right out of the box, with their season opener Jan. 13 at Colorado, followed by another game there Jan. 15.
Although they won’t be in a bubble in Denver, there are strict road provisions.
For starters, a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in the travel party, a group that includes players, coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staff, medical personnel and some front office personnel.
Those on the flight are to be as socially distanced as possible. Masks must be worn in flight. Passengers are advised to avoid eating or drinking at the same time as others in their row.
Once arriving at the road city, all teams in the division are to use the same hotel and same bus company to get from airport to hotel or hotel to arena and back.
“So the hotel’s gonna have an understanding of what we need, and what every team needs,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch.
Same with the bus company.
With rare exception, the players are limited to the hotel and arena. They can walk and exercise outside the hotel, provided they are masked and socially distanced.
Other exceptions outside the hotel and arena are for medical treatment or wellness providers, to see immediate family members in the city, or “extenuating personal circumstances” subject to approval of the team medical staff.
All rooms are single occupancy, with no guests allowed in the room. If housekeepers or any janitorial/engineering staff are needed, those services must be provided when the players, coaches, etc., are not in the room.
There are limitations on the use of hotel fitness facilities.
At least at the start of the season, members of the team traveling party cannot leave the hotel to eat or purchase food at any restaurant or bar open to the public.
But no sooner than Feb. 15, as long as local health rules allow it, teams can designate three restaurants in a city for dinners, providing there is outdoor dining, or a separate dining room available, or an area cordoned off from the public.
This could be one benefit to playing in the West, because there will be warmer weather in Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for outdoor dining earlier in the calendar year.
Even so, it will take a lot of discipline for players and other team personnel to follow what are 60 pages of NHL COVID-19 related protocol. Thirteen pages alone deal with travel protocol.
“It’s gonna take a lot of discipline,” coach Craig Berube said. “We all know discipline is important in your play on the ice. It’s important how you live off the ice, right?
“So I don’t think it’s nothing more than we always ask our players. You gotta do the best you can to stay safe and healthy.”
The league will not make public the names of players who test positive during training camp. But in contrast to the postseason in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles last season, it will announce the names of players who test positive once the regular season starts.
“I have a lot of faith in our group,” Armstrong said. “They are a mature group. I think they’re going to do what they can do.”
But he’s also aware that no matter what precautions are taken, positive cases could happen.
“You’re traveling. You’re going to be associated with different people,” Armstrong said. “There’s the players that have kids going to school. There’s just a whole host of things that can pop in.
“And you just have to be trying your best to stay as safe as possible, but understanding that you can try as hard as you want but once you start traveling, once you start moving around — the more you’re out of your house, the more likely you are to be exposed.”
And that’s just as true while in St. Louis for home games, as when they’re on the road.
There is a whole set of recommendations for players while in St. Louis, including wearing face masks, social-distancing, avoiding close contact with non-family members, avoiding public transportation, staying out of restaurants, bars and clubs, etc.
Obviously, these are harder to enforce at home, because the players go their separate ways after games or practices.
Armstrong said he has heard of no Blues deciding to opt out of the season at this point.
And as Berube said, with a vaccine on the way, this will be the last season of coronavirus pandemic hockey.
“We hope” Berube said. “We hope that maybe we get going here and things start (looking) up and we can get some fans in the stands. It’d be nice.”