Lots of protocols, no guarantees for Blues

The St. Louis Blues went through a training camp and a postseason during the coronavirus pandemic last summer. But that lasted all of six weeks, and the postseason part took place in a “bubble” environment in Edmonton.

Now, with hockey on the verge of returning for the first time since late September, they’re being asked to do so for a least four months and without the protection of a bubble once the games start.

Besides playing 28 home games at Enterprise Center, they will attempt to play another 28 over nine road trips to seven cities in the new, realigned West Division. All the while avoiding COVID-19.

Workable but not ideal is the way newly-minted team captain Ryan O’Reilly has described pandemic pucks in 2021.

“It’s not anywhere close to the way it’s normally done, but it is a pandemic and we know that,” O’Reilly said. “We know it’s going to be difficult. But you can tell right now being around the guys we’re excited to compete again. That’s the ultimate goal and we don’t want to jeopardize that.