LSU surge wipes out sputtering Missouri

Laissez les bons temps rouler?

Not so much for Mizzou.

Visiting Louisiana in the thick of Mardi Gras season, the good times did not roll for the Missouri basketball team on Saturday.

On their final road swing of the regular season, the Tigers suffered another blowout loss against a superior Southeastern Conference opponent, falling to Louisiana State 75-55 in Baton Rouge. The loss was Mizzou’s fifth straight, the program’s longest losing skid in coach Cuonzo Martin’s five seasons, and dropped the Tigers to 10-19 and 4-12 in the SEC.

Mizzou fell to 0-6 in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC and 2-10 against LSU all-time. There’s more statistical carnage from this one: The Tigers now have more losses by 17 points or more (11) than victories. Saturday’s defeat was MU’s seventh by 20 points this season.

In its latest lopsided loss, Mizzou carved out a unique path to a familiar result.

The Tigers have defined this hapless season by either listless starts or last-minute breakdowns. This time, their downfall came in the opening minutes of the second half. Down just six points at the break despite a woeful offensive performance, Mizzou wilted against LSU’s swarming pressure in the opening minutes of the half. The home Tigers scored the half’s first 15 points. Mizzou never got closer than 16 points of the lead in the game’s final 16 minutes.

“We didn’t guard at all,” MU’s Javon Pickett said. “I’m pretty sure they got some steals and that’s what really gets their offensive going. When we got in the halfcourt we didn’t guard at all. We let them do whatever they wanted.”

LSU put on the finishing touches with a needless 3-pointer at the buzzer by Eric Gaines, prompting LSU coach Will Wade to apologize to Martin as they briskly shook hands. Martin was in no better mood after the game, offering his shortest postgame opening statement of the season, “Good win for LSU. Any questions?”

The biggest question left unanswered revolves around Martin’s future. Another 20-point loss in a season headed down a road to nowhere surely can’t help his cause. From here, Mizzou will stay on the road and play at South Carolina on Tuesday before next Saturday’s home finale against Georgia. With the loss Saturday, Mizzou is locked into one of the bottom four seeds in next month’s SEC tournament in Tampa, Fla.

What can the Tigers do from here?

“Just keep working hard,” Martin said. “You’re down to eight guys. You keep working. Keep practicing. Keep working. Keep getting better.”

“You can’t let it get to you,” Pickett said. “We’ve got to keep trying.”

Tari Eason led LSU’s balanced attack with 18 points. Former Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson shook off some early turnovers and finished with 10 points and three assists in 30 minutes, mixed with five turnovers for LSU (20-9, 8-8).

Pickett led MU with 14 points, while Amari Davis added 12 and freshman Trevon Brazile came through with one of his more productive games, matching his career high with 11 points.

Kobe Brown, MU’s leading scorer all season, finished with just two points and failed to connect on a field goal for the first time all year. He pulled down eight rebounds but missed all three of his shots from the field.

“I thought he had many opportunities, especially on the switch against a smaller guy,” Martin said. “That’s one thing we talked about, when you get a switch on smaller guys you’ve got to present yourself because it’s there. You got to make play. I thought he had some offensive rebounds and just didn’t capitalize.”

LSU, one of the nation’s elite defensive teams with its swarming fleet of long athletes, took control early with a 13-2 run and controlled the start with its defense. After an early patch of turnovers, Pinson gave LSU its first lead — on a swooping reverse layup.

Mizzou fell into one of its usual offensive bogs, either turning the ball over near halfcourt with haphazard ballhandling and passing or off-balanced shots against LSU’s effective close-outs. MU went 7 minutes and 57 seconds between field goals during its most horrendous offensive stretch, missing 10 shots from the floor during the drought.

But LSU struggled to capitalize, nearly matching Mizzou with sloppy passes and unforced turnovers. A couple Pickett free throws and Davis’ baseline jumper got MU back within six just before halftime. Mizzou trailed just 30-24 at the break despite 11 turnovers on 28 possessions and shooting just 30.4% from the field.

LSU made up for the sluggish finish to the first half with a furious start to the second half, scoring six quick points to force Martin to call a quick timeout.

It didn’t help.

“It just kind of spiraled from there,” Martin said. “I thought we did a better job late of the things we talked about against the press. Get it over the top, Trev on the backside, you get a lob or make plays at the rim. I thought we were much better late.”

Out of the timeout, Coleman threw a pass out of bounds on the next possession, without a teammate anywhere in the vicinity, followed by a Darius Days 3-pointer for a 39-24 LSU lead. LSU scored the first 15 points of the second half ahead of the first media timeout, grabbing complete control of the game before MU scored its first basket, a Davis layup 4:35 into the half.

The same day he played DJ at a Mardi Gras party in Soulard, LSU legend and proud parent Shaquille O’Neal got back to his alma mater and watched from his courtside seat, close enough to get a clear view of his son, LSU forward Shareef O’Neal, have one of his best games of the season. He finished with nine points and seven boards.

