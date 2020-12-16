Ma and Pa Daycare and Learning Center

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll, a stroller, dress up clothes, a neckless, braclet and bows for my hair. I will leave you a big snack and take car of the reindeer.

Love, Penelope M., Age 2

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year? I would like a big truck, a wagon, a shovel to dig dirt. Look for your cookies and milk. I hope you and the reindeer are safe.

Love, Kayden G.

Dear Santa,

I want big trucks, cars and books. I have been a little good and some bad. I can't wait for you to stop by my house. My mom will have cookies and milk for you.

Love, Sawyer Y., Age 2

Dear Santa,