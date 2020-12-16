Ma and Pa Daycare and Learning Center
Dear Santa,
I am very excited. I would like cars, trucks, baby doll and I like to play dress up with my sisters. Tractor, blocks and something to climb up on.
Love, Wyatt K., Age 2
Dear Santa,
Santa I would like big trucks, tractor to ride and cars. I'm a very good boy.
Love, Cobrin W., Age 1
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl. I would like pretty dresses, bows for my hair, baby dolls, stroller, Barbie and Barbie clothes. Barbie horse and car. I will leave cookies and milk for you and food for the raindeer.
Love, Kaylin T., Age 3
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a tractor with a trailer, motorcycle, a lawnmower, a tractor with a hay bale trailer with hay, a bucket and fork. Also a razor to ride. I will leave cookies.
Love, Hudson D., Age 4
Dear Santa,
This year I would really like bouncy balls and a baby doll with a bed.
Love, Kaylin
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy piano. I would also like a stroller and a baby doll to push in it. Thank you!
Love, Mia W.
Dear Santa,
I would like a rocking horse for Christmas. I would also like some blocks to build with. Thank you!
Love, Aubree B.
Dear Santa,
I would like a new baby doll with a stroller to push it in. I would also like a riding toy train. Thank you!
Love, Allison S.
Dear Santa,
I would like a new baby doll that laughs and crys. I would also like a toy piano. Thank you!
Love, Harper D.
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy truck that lights up. I would also like some blocks to build with. Thank you!
Love, Zayven E.
Dear Santa,
I would like alot of toys. I can play with and share.
Love, Serinity P.
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a toy truck and a dinosaur.
Love, Camden K.
Dear Santa,
I really would like a purse for Christmas! A baby doll, clothes.
Love, Justyce W.
Dear Santa,
Oh my gosh! I would really enjoy a wonder woman play costume! And Super girl too if you have it! I would like a vanity set with some necklaces, hats, purse, and some dresses!
Love, Sophia T.
Dear Santa,
I would like a scooter and a playhouse and dinosaurs for Christmas this year!
Love, Wade M.
Dear Santa,
This year I would really like a toy vacuum for Christmas! A baby doll, dress up clothes.
Love, Natalie B.
Dear Santa,
I would really like a tool bet and tool set.
Love, Isaieh M.
Dear Santa,
I would really love it if Santa brought me a vanity table and a new dress.
Love, Everly F.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would enjoy a doll house with some new Barbie dolls to play with inside it.
Love, Whitley M.
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll with a stroller. I would like a vanity with a chair. I would like a purse.
Love, Korie H.
Dear Santa,
I want some dinosaurs, fire fighter toy books. I want my mom to feel better. She can't get on her knee. Cow toy, car with trailer with 4 cows to fit in it. I will leave cookies and milk and something for the reindeer.
Love, Gatlin S., Age 4
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll, a stroller, dress up clothes, a neckless, braclet and bows for my hair. I will leave you a big snack and take car of the reindeer.
Love, Penelope M., Age 2
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I would like a big truck, a wagon, a shovel to dig dirt. Look for your cookies and milk. I hope you and the reindeer are safe.
Love, Kayden G.
Dear Santa,
I want big trucks, cars and books. I have been a little good and some bad. I can't wait for you to stop by my house. My mom will have cookies and milk for you.
Love, Sawyer Y., Age 2
Dear Santa,
Are Elf's real? Are you doing good this year? I would like a toy car, a baby, a car track, hot wheel cars for my track and a big toy truck. I will leave milk and cookies out for you. I will also leave carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Brantley E., Age 2
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a toy truck, a train with a train track, building blocks and a pair of boots. I will leave milk and cookies for you. I will leave carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Koltyn P., Age 2
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control side by side, play kitchen, two table sets, a toy plane, a toy tree, and a remote control monster truck. Have a very Merry Christmas.
Love, Waylon Y., Age 4
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a red car, a key for Christmas, a race car, fire truck, cop car, a blue car, and a orange car... I will be leaving you milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeers.
Love, Carson B., Age 3
Dear Santa,
Are elfs real? For Christmas I want a go cart, a new bike, a trampoline. I will be leaving milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Annistyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I would like a toy truck, a car track, hot wheels, building blocks and balls. I will leave milk and cookies out for you, also will leave carrots out for the reindeer.
Love, Jackson G., Age 2
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I would like a toy truck, an balls, bubbles, toy car track, Hot Wheel cars, and building blocks. I will leave milk and cookies out for you. I will also leave carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Michael P., Age 2
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys, race cars, dinosaur toys and a fire truck... I will be leaving you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeers.
Love, Varick S., Age 2
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I want a Fancy Nancy doll, Frozen 2 Anna doll, Frozen 2 ice palace, rapunzel doll, Jasmin doll, Frozen 1 Hans dolls, Frozen 1 scooter, princes pony doll, and olaf doll... I will be leaving milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeers.
Love, Holland, Age 5
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? For Christmas I would like a shark toy, toy truck, an elephant toy, dinosaur toy, Marshall toy, and a baby... I will be leaving you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeers.
Love, Aiden S., Age 4
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I would like toy car, a baby doll, barbies, a mermaid toy, dress up clothes, and a very pretty dress. I will leave out milk and cookies for you, also carrots for your reindeer.
Love, OsaAnna G., Age 4
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? For Christmas this year I would like a Polly Poket that I can dress up, Paw Patrol dino set, and a Barbie that comes with a puppy. Have a very Merry Christmas... I will be leaving you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeers.
Love, Allie E., Age 3
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I would like a toy car track, puzzels, Hot Wheels for my track, a Paw Patrol truck with Chase and balls. I will leave carrets for your raindeer and milk and cookies for you.
Love, Abbott W., Age 2
Dear Santa,
I would like trucks and tractors, cars and legos. I will put cookies and milk out on the table and some food for the reindeer.
Love, Eric F., Age 4
