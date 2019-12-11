Ma & Pa Daycare

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. A baby alive with clothes, a purse and some jewelry, a easy bake oven with some cake mixes, a barbie with clothes. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave milk and cookies out for you. Please leave something for my mom, dad, sister and brothers.

                                                                  Love, Holly, Age 4

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Paw Patrol, trucks, toys for my baby sister, I've been a good boy this year, I'm going to leave cookies and milk.

                                                                  Love, Dustin, Age 3 1/2

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Dinosaur, tractor, trucks, cars, leaf, PaPa-Tractor, Maw Maw-clothes. I've been a good boy this year, I'm going to leave cookies and milk. Corn for reindeer. 

                                                                  Love, Kayden, Age 3

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Princess baby, lots of toys, a pretty dress, dad a big truck, mom a grinch, mom a ring, corn for the raindeer.  I have been a good girl. Milk and cookie for Santa.

                                                                Love, Nevaeh, Age 3

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Moana Toy, baby dolls, shoes, jacket, Mommy-makeup and clothes. I've beena  good girl this year, I'm going to leave cookies and milk. 

                                                                Love, Kaylin, Age 2

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Ababy that laughs and crys, a toy piano, a rocking chair, some blocks to play with, a bouncy horse to ride on. I have been a good girl. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I will also leave the reindeer some carrots. 

                                                               Love, Sophia, Age 8 months

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. I want a ball, truck, car to ride on, bouncy zebra to ride. I've been a good boy! I'll leave milk and cookies. 

                                                              Love, Zayne, Age 6 months

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Tractor and trailor, combine, fire truck, Daddy-camo tractor, mommy-barbie. I've been a good boy this year, I'm going to leave cookies and milk. 

                                                             Love, Hudson, Age 3

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Truck and cars, trains, dad a truck, mom a car. I have been a good boy. I will put cookies and milk on the table for you. Reindeer some corn.

                                                             Love, Carson, Age 2 

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Dinosaur Toys, truck with a trailor, truck with cars, Daddy-ball, Mommy-makeup. I've been a good boy this year I'm going to leave cookies and milk. 

                                                             Love, Gatlin, Age 4

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Fire truck, Marshall, Dinosaur, Mommy-fire truck. I've been a good boy this year. I'm leaving milk and cookies. 

                                                             Love, Aiden, Age 3 

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Monster truck, car track, chew toy for my dog, Daddy-big gun, Mommy-candle, Brother-little gun. I've been a good boy this year, I'm going to leave cookies, milk. 

                                                            Love, Waylon 

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Baby doll, a stroller for my baby doll, bottle for baby doll, baby doll clothes, baby doll house, mommy-a baby doll. I've been a good girl this year, I'm going to leave cookies and milk. 

                                                            Love, Madelyn, Age 2 

Dear Santa,

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Perfume, some hair stuff, a brush for my hair, Daddy-knife to go hunting with, Mommy-a necklace. I've been a good girl this year. I'm going to leave you cookies and milk. 

                                                             Love, Hadlie, Age 5 

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Dirt bike, fire truck, Daddy-knife to use when hunting, Mommy-makeup. I've been a good boy this year and I'm going to leave cookies and milk.

                                                            Love, Malcolm, Age 3

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Blanket, baby doll, Daddy-truck, Mommy-blanket. I've been a good girl this year and I'm going to leave cookies and milk.

                                                           Love, Sara, Age 4

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Christmas Dress, Christmas Shoes, Daddy-shoes and a blanket, Mommy-Christmas dress. I've been a good girl this year, I'm going to leave cookies and milk for you.

                                                            Love, Meah Age, 4 

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. A farm set with lots of animals, a truck to ride in, a tractor with a trailer, blocks to build with. I have been a good boy. Please bring my brother something too.

                                                            Love, Sawyer, Age 2 

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. I want a baseball, a glove, building blocks, cars and trucks, and a trampoline. I have been a good boy this year! I will leave you some milk and cookies. 

                                                            Love, Michael, Age 1

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. A pretty baby doll and rocking chair, a car to ride on, a kitchen with dishes and food. I have been a good girl think year. I will leave you cookies and milk. I love you and all the reindeer.

                                                            Love, Natalie, Age 1

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. A baby doll with eyes that close. Some dishes with food to put in them. A toy piano, a rocking chair, some clothes for my babies to wear. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave you cookies and milk. I love you Santa!

                                                           Love, Jolene, Age 2

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. A baby doll that laughs and crys. A rocking chair and a soft blanket. A musical teddy bear. Some pretty blocks to play with. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave the reindeer some carrots. I love you Santa. 

                                                          Love, Justyce, Age 6 months

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Bouncy horse to ride, new books, cars and trucks, a ball. I've been a good boy this year! I'll leave milk and cookies!

                                                         Love, Camden, Age 6 months

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Some blocks to build with. A car to ride on. A farm set with lots of animals. A trampoline to jump on. I have been a good boy this year. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you Santa!

                                                         Love, Jackson, Age 1

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. A basketball and basketball goal, a baseball, a bat, and glove. I would also like a trampoline and lots of hugs and kisses! I will be leaving carrots too, Santa! They need the energy! I've been a good boy!

                                                         Love, Abbott, Age 2

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. I would like a little peoples farm set and some new books. I would also like some new shoes so I can run faster! I'm going to leave milk and cookies and carrots! I can't wait to see you!

                                                         Love, Wyatt, Age 1  

Dear Santa,

Here is a list of what I would like the very most for Christmas. Building blocks, a trampoline, a car to ride on, basketball and hoop, a car to play with, and a rocking chair. I'll be leaving milk and cookies! I love you!

                                                         Love, Varick, Age 2 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments