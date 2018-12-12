Dear Santa,

I would like Santa to bring me a Santa doll, fingerling, Hudson a tractor, Mon wants a lot of money to go back to Disneyworld! Dad, deer stuff for hunting.

Love, Hadlie age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a bouncy ball, train track that goes round, Holly wants a toy train, Wyatt new baby toys, Mon a new bed, Dad needs money.

Love, Annistyn age 4

Dear Santa,

I want baby dolls. kitchen playset, New things for mom and dad, I will leave cookies for you!

Love, Sarah age 3

Dear Santa,

I want trucks BIG trucks like my dad, a boys ring a new knife for my Dad,  cookies and milk for you on my table.

Love, Blake age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll, toys and new clothes.

Love, Meah age 3

Dear Santa,

I want santa to bring me a dolls house, Snowman, dolls and lots of snow.

Love, Holland age 3

Dear Santa,

Santa bring me dolls bilke with a basket, dress up clothes, puzzles.

Love, Ryleigh age 2

Dear Santa,

Santa bring me Lagos, toys a baby doll and hohoho.

Love, Nevaeh age 2

Dear Santa,

Santa all paw patrol please, Dinosaurs and lots of stuffed animals. I will leave you lots of cookies and milk.

Love, Dustin age 2

Dear Santa,

I want Dinosaurs, baby dolls, dress up clothes , Santa says hohoho.

Love, Gatlin age 2

Dear Santa,

Santa a remote control car and a firetruck a remote control truck a big one ande mommy and daddy a big remote control car . cookies and milk for you SANTA.

Love, Rodney age 3

Dear Santa,

Lots of paw patrol, dress up clothes, and lots of toys, cookies and milk on the table for you

Love, Ava age 4

Dear Santa,

Santa I want Polly Pockets, clothes, pencils, paper. We will leave cookies for you Santa.

Love, Icesys age 4

Dear Santa,

Please a baby Santa not sure if its a baby doll or real, toys, clothes.

Love, Charli age 2

Dear Santa,

I want tractors, pawpaw tractors, trucks green tractors.

Love, Hudson age 2

Dear Santa,

toys, cars. balls please

Love, Aiden age 2

Dear Santa,

Trucks, tractors lots of toys

Love, Kayden age 2

Dear Santa,

toy cars to ride on

Love, Jaxon age 2

Dear Santa,

toy horse, cars. trucks

Love, Carson age 1

Dear Santa,

I don't know yet Santa just peace and happiness for everyone.

Love, Natalie I month

Dear Santa,

my first Christmas , what ever you bring it will be a big surprise.

Love, Michael 5 months

Dear Santa,

my frist Christmas Santa make it a good one next year I will have a baby brother so what ever ever you bring me.

Love, Wyatt age 5 months

Dear Santa,

trucks and lots of toys my first Christmas also.

Love, Abbott 7 months

Dear Santa,

Toy cars my first Christmas.

Love, Varick 11 months

Dear Santa,

Babydolls, stroller lots of fun toys.

Love, Jolene 1 year

Dear Santa,

Baby dolls, stroller, balls lots of new toys.

Love, Sami 1 year

