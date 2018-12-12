Dear Santa,
I would like Santa to bring me a Santa doll, fingerling, Hudson a tractor, Mon wants a lot of money to go back to Disneyworld! Dad, deer stuff for hunting.
Love, Hadlie age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a bouncy ball, train track that goes round, Holly wants a toy train, Wyatt new baby toys, Mon a new bed, Dad needs money.
Love, Annistyn age 4
Dear Santa,
I want baby dolls. kitchen playset, New things for mom and dad, I will leave cookies for you!
Love, Sarah age 3
Dear Santa,
I want trucks BIG trucks like my dad, a boys ring a new knife for my Dad, cookies and milk for you on my table.
Love, Blake age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll, toys and new clothes.
Love, Meah age 3
Dear Santa,
I want santa to bring me a dolls house, Snowman, dolls and lots of snow.
Love, Holland age 3
Dear Santa,
Santa bring me dolls bilke with a basket, dress up clothes, puzzles.
Love, Ryleigh age 2
Dear Santa,
Santa bring me Lagos, toys a baby doll and hohoho.
Love, Nevaeh age 2
Dear Santa,
Santa all paw patrol please, Dinosaurs and lots of stuffed animals. I will leave you lots of cookies and milk.
Love, Dustin age 2
Dear Santa,
I want Dinosaurs, baby dolls, dress up clothes , Santa says hohoho.
Love, Gatlin age 2
Dear Santa,
Santa a remote control car and a firetruck a remote control truck a big one ande mommy and daddy a big remote control car . cookies and milk for you SANTA.
Love, Rodney age 3
Dear Santa,
Lots of paw patrol, dress up clothes, and lots of toys, cookies and milk on the table for you
Love, Ava age 4
Dear Santa,
Santa I want Polly Pockets, clothes, pencils, paper. We will leave cookies for you Santa.
Love, Icesys age 4
Dear Santa,
Please a baby Santa not sure if its a baby doll or real, toys, clothes.
Love, Charli age 2
Dear Santa,
I want tractors, pawpaw tractors, trucks green tractors.
Love, Hudson age 2
Dear Santa,
toys, cars. balls please
Love, Aiden age 2
Dear Santa,
Trucks, tractors lots of toys
Love, Kayden age 2
Dear Santa,
toy cars to ride on
Love, Jaxon age 2
Dear Santa,
toy horse, cars. trucks
Love, Carson age 1
Dear Santa,
I don't know yet Santa just peace and happiness for everyone.
Love, Natalie I month
Dear Santa,
my first Christmas , what ever you bring it will be a big surprise.
Love, Michael 5 months
Dear Santa,
my frist Christmas Santa make it a good one next year I will have a baby brother so what ever ever you bring me.
Love, Wyatt age 5 months
Dear Santa,
trucks and lots of toys my first Christmas also.
Love, Abbott 7 months
Dear Santa,
Toy cars my first Christmas.
Love, Varick 11 months
Dear Santa,
Babydolls, stroller lots of fun toys.
Love, Jolene 1 year
Dear Santa,
Baby dolls, stroller, balls lots of new toys.
Love, Sami 1 year
