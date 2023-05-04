The Mineral Area College English Department recently hosted its annual Word Fest writing competition.

Students in grades 9-12 were invited to submit personal narrative essays. Seven local high schools submitted work: Arcadia Valley, Iron County, Kingston, North County, Perryville, Valley Caledonia, and West County.

First, second, and third place winners in the junior class division each received a $250 MAC dual credit/dual enrollment scholarship; first and second place winners in the freshman, sophomore, and senior class divisions received gift cards. All participants received a journal.

Senior Class Division Winners: First place was awarded to Madisyn Little (Kingston); Second place was awarded to Holly Thedford (North County)

Junior Class Division Winners: First place was awarded to Libby Clapp (North County); Second place was awarded to Kimberly Gerhard (North County); Third place was awarded to Aliyah Brooks (Valley Caledonia)

Sophomore Class Division Winners: First place was awarded to Elianna Serrano (Arcadia Valley); Second place was awarded to Hudsen Dunlap (West County)

Freshman Class Division Winners: First place was awarded to Reese Brogan (Arcadia Valley); Second place was awarded to Clara Gibbs (Iron County)