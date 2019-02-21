MAC Music Department to perform at ACDA conference

MAC's Music Department is set to perform "Gospel Mass" by Robert Ray at the Amereican Choral Directors Association conference on March 2. The performance will commemorate the 49th anniversary of the composition written by a Missouri composer.

 Provided by MAC

Mineral Area College’s Music Department will be performing at the American Choral Directors Association conference on March 2, featuring “Gospel Mass” by Robert Ray to commemorate the 40th anniversary of this significant composition by a Missouri composer. It is a great honor to perform at the event and will bring large musical exposure to the talented people from this area.

MAC Director of Choral Activities Harry Cecil said "they are all excited to be performing at the American Choral Directors national conference in March of this year! Performing at this national conference is like the Super Bowl of choral experiences. The MAC Singers are the only community college invited to perform in this massive ensemble. It is a great honor! In preparation for this monumental occasion and to share our excitement with our local community, we are presenting a pre-conference concert of the Mass on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 pm. It is our way to say thank you to the community we serve by putting on a local show of this great masterwork."

We invite each you to join us at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre, located at 20 Park Avenue. Admission is only $5 at the door, with the proceeds going to the expenses associated with conference performance.

Anyone interested in more information about the MAC Choral Department should contact Harry Cecil at 573-518-2230.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments