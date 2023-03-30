MARSHALL, Mo. – The Missouri Baptist junior varsity scored in the eighth inning on Wednesday for a 2-1 triumph over Mineral Area in game one of a softball doubleheader.

Alyssa Brown doubled scored on a Brittney Kreitler ground out for a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Missouri Valley pulled even against Cardinals hurler Alyssa Spane in the fifth.

Spane allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out one in a complete game. The Mineral Area defense committed no errors in the opener.

Chelbi Poucher paced the MAC offense at 2-for-3 overall. Emily Miranda and Elly Pattengill singled.

The Cardinals rallied with four runs in the fifth inning of game two, but Missouri Valley answered with four in the sixth to secure the sweep with an 11-6 triumph.

Mineral Area (1-22) struggled defensively with six miscues behind pitcher Mattison Webb, who battled the duration while yielding five earned runs on seven hits and striking out two.

Missouri Valley had a five-run lead slashed to 7-6 before restoring that margin. Both teams plated two runs in the first inning.

Pattengill went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored for the Cardinals. Kreitler reached base three times on a single and two walks.

Macy Houart ended 2-for-4 with a double. Cate Davis notched a two-RBI double, and Poucher singled with one run scored.