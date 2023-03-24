GODFREY, Ill. – Ste. Genevieve graduate Brittney Kreitler continues to swing a productive bat as the Mineral Area softball team searches for a breakthrough victory this season.

The Cardinals dropped both ends of a road doubleheader against Lewis & Clark on Thursday following six defensive errors.

The Trailblazers scored six runs in the first inning, and turned two double plays to secure a 10-5 victory in game two and complete a season sweep.

Kreitler finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, and is 8-of-14 during a current five-game hit streak. Mineral Area (0-17) rallied to within 7-5 before Lewis & Clark (9-2-1) answered with three runs in the sixth.

Cate Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Jules Johnson and Chloe Coppedge added RBI hits while Elly Pattengill and Alyssa Brown also singled for the Cardinals.

Brown allowed three runs, none earned, over five innings of relief with one strikeout. Starter Mattison Webb yielded seven runs, three earned, on four walks and three hits

Lewis & Clark broke ahead with four runs in the second inning, and prevailed 5-2 in game one behind a 7-5 advantage in total hits.

Brown finished 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for Mineral Area, which narrowed the gap by scoring its two runs in the top of the fourth.

Kreitler doubled and scored while Coppedge provided an RBI hit. Chelbi Poucher singled, and Macy Houart walked and scored in defeat.

Cardinals hurler Alyssa Spane worked a complete game in the loss. The sophomore right-hander surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two.

Mineral Area is scheduled next to host SW Illinois for a twin bill on Monday.