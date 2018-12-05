MAC Studio Music will present a “Tribute to the Music of the Beatles,” Dec. 7 and 8, in the Mineral Area College Theatre. The show begins both evenings at 7:30 pm and admission is free to all. Highlights include recreations of their biggest hits performed live.

