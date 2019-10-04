MAC Trunk or Treat with Shop with a Cop photo

A group of the law enforcement officers who participated in 2018's Shop with a Cop.

 Submitted by Dep. Amy Brenneke

Mineral Area College (MAC) Classified Staff and Shop with a Cop are inviting all kids to come and have fun at a trunk or treat on MAC’s campus.

This event will be on Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mineral Area College in Park Hills outside of the Technology building.

This is the first year that MAC will be partnering with Shop with a Cop to host a trunk or treat for kids of all ages to come out and enjoy.

“I can’t wait, and it looks like it is going to be a good time,” Deputy Amy Brenneke, vice president of the Shop with a Cop program, said.

Shop with a Cop’s mission is to provide underprivileged kids with toys and other gifts around Christmas time. The program has been going on for 27 years.

Shop with a Cop has events throughout the year, all leading up to the Shop with a Cop experience right before Christmas when kids are given $100 to spend at Walmart, shopping with the help of a member of law enforcement.

Last year, Shop with a Cop provided more than 500 children with this fun experience.

MAC invited Shop with a Cop to “co-sponsor” this event. The trunk or treat is a free event with games for kids and a costume contest. There will also be food, drinks and raffle tickets that Shop with a Cop will be selling in order to raise money for the gift-giving program.

The event organizers are still looking for people who would be willing to donate some time, come as Paw Patrol characters or superheroes, and play a part in the trunk or treat that evening.

Shop with a Cop is also accepting donations for cans of chili, hot buns, and more for the food they will be serving that evening.

For more information about coming in costume, donating door prizes or costume contest prizes and raffle donation items, contact Deputy Brenneke or Deputy Romine at 573-760-3217 or 573-631-0200.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

