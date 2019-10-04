Mineral Area College (MAC) Classified Staff and Shop with a Cop are inviting all kids to come and have fun at a trunk or treat on MAC’s campus.
This event will be on Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mineral Area College in Park Hills outside of the Technology building.
This is the first year that MAC will be partnering with Shop with a Cop to host a trunk or treat for kids of all ages to come out and enjoy.
“I can’t wait, and it looks like it is going to be a good time,” Deputy Amy Brenneke, vice president of the Shop with a Cop program, said.
Shop with a Cop’s mission is to provide underprivileged kids with toys and other gifts around Christmas time. The program has been going on for 27 years.
Shop with a Cop has events throughout the year, all leading up to the Shop with a Cop experience right before Christmas when kids are given $100 to spend at Walmart, shopping with the help of a member of law enforcement.
Last year, Shop with a Cop provided more than 500 children with this fun experience.
MAC invited Shop with a Cop to “co-sponsor” this event. The trunk or treat is a free event with games for kids and a costume contest. There will also be food, drinks and raffle tickets that Shop with a Cop will be selling in order to raise money for the gift-giving program.
The event organizers are still looking for people who would be willing to donate some time, come as Paw Patrol characters or superheroes, and play a part in the trunk or treat that evening.
Shop with a Cop is also accepting donations for cans of chili, hot buns, and more for the food they will be serving that evening.
For more information about coming in costume, donating door prizes or costume contest prizes and raffle donation items, contact Deputy Brenneke or Deputy Romine at 573-760-3217 or 573-631-0200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.