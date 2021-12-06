MAC women earn second victory of weekend

MOBERLY, Mo. – Sophomore guard Michaela Ayers scored a career-high 19 points on Sunday to help the Mineral Area women’s basketball team earn its second triumph during a busy weekend.

The Cardinals overcame 16 turnovers and rolled past Crowder 75-62 as all six Region 16 clubs gathered at Moberly for three contests over three days.

Ayers knocked down 8-of-10 free throws – part of a 15-of-21 collective effort – and also equaled team highs with six rebounds and five assists.

Quincy Erickson provided 14 points, and Gracee Smith also reached double figures with 10. Mineral Area (9-5, 3-2) shot 43 percent from the field while holding the Roughriders to 39 percent.

Crowder (3-11, 0-5) completed a winless trip by committing 18 turnovers against the Cardinals. Jaydee Duda netted 18 points while Payge Dahmer dropped in 12 and Tiara Jackson had 11.

Mineral Area established leads of 15-10 after one quarter and 36-27 at halftime. Mariah Stewart was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and notched eight points in reduced minutes.

Lexi McCully supplied eight points with five assists, and Nijah Moore contributed eight points with six rebounds toward the win.

The Cardinals will commence a stretch of four straight home games over the next two weeks against St. Louis on Wednesday.

