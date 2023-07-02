With little roster space to fill and little cap space to exploit, the opening of NHL free agency was uneventful for the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis signed four players to contracts Saturday afternoon, and most are expected to contribute with AHL affiliate Springfield.

After one year away from the organization, the Blues brought back forward Mackenzie MacEachern on a two-year contract worth the league-minimum $775,000 annually.

They also signed defensemen Joshua Jacobs and Wyatt Kalynuk, and goaltender Malcolm Subban to one-year, two-way contracts. Jacobs and Kalynuk will help fortify a Thunderbirds blue line that figures to graduate Tyler Tucker and Scott Perunovich to the NHL, and also lost contributors Brady Lyle, Dmitri Samorukov and Steven Santini.

Subban will share the Springfield net with Vadim Zherenko as Joel Hofer joins St. Louis in the NHL next season.

MacEachern, meanwhile, played all 115 of his NHL regular-season games with the Blues from 2018-22. Last season, as part of the Carolina organization, he had 30 points in 37 AHL games with Chicago, and then played eight playoff games for the Hurricanes.

The Blues originally drafted MacEachern in the third round back in 2012 and he has played fourth-line minutes throughout his NHL career.

MacEachern will enter training camp trying to win a job on the fringe of the roster against Nathan Walker and Nikita Alexandrov, plus prospects Zach Dean and Zachary Bolduc.

Kalynuk, 26, has played 26 career NHL games, all with the Blackhawks. He spent last season in the AHL as part of the Vancouver and NY Rangers organizations.

Jacobs, 27, brings size to the Springfield defensive corps at 6-2 and 220 pounds. Originally a second-round pick by the Devils, Jacobs played 43 games for Colorado in the AHL last season.

Subban, 29, is a veteran goalie that can pair with the 22-year-old Zherenko, who will be in his second season playing in North America. Subban has a .914 save percentage in 171 career AHL games.

It was expected for the Blues to be relatively inactive Saturday once free agency opened at 11 a.m., as general manager Doug Armstrong had already completed most of his shopping. Earlier this week, he acquired Kevin Hayes from Philadelphia to serve as the team’s third-line center.

Even last season, when Armstrong signed Sammy Blais to a contract extension, claimed Kasperi Kapanen off waivers, and traded for Jakub Vrana, he was adding players under contract for the 2023-24 season. The moves, plus the contracts left on the books, left the Blues without much space to navigate through a shallow pool of free agents.

The Blues have about $1.5 million available in cap space, and most of that will go towards re-signing restricted free agent forward Alexey Toropchenko.

With the draft completed, the first day of free agency done and a roster that’s nearly set, Armstrong’s summer to-do list is relatively short as of now. There’s only two RFAs left to re-sign: Toropchenko and Hugh McGing, since Scott Perunovich (one year, $775,000) and Tyler Tucker (two-year, $800,000) have already signed.

Saturday also demonstrated why it was impractical to think that players the Blues traded last season could have returned to St. Louis.

Ryan O’Reilly signed a four-year contract with Nashville worth $4.5 million annually, a term and cap hit the Blues would have likely been uneasy with for a 32-year-old center. (For comparison, Hayes is one year younger, about $1 million a year cheaper, and signed for one fewer year.)

Niko Mikkola will be a Panther for the next three years after signing for $2.5 million a year. Noel Acciari signed a three-year contract worth $2 million annually to be in Pittsburgh. That’s on top of Ivan Barbashev’s extension (five years, $5 million cap hit) signed this week to stay in Vegas.

Smaller deals had former Blues forwards Matthew Highmore go to the Senators and Tyler Pitlick to the Rangers, plus defenseman Steven Santini to the Kings.