Mackenzie Rice

"Kenzie was a four year Gold Duster member. I can remember when she came to tryouts as a freshman. She was so quiet and standoffish, but I saw so much potential in her. As the four years went by I watched her continue to grow as a dancer and to grow as a young lady. In her junior year is when I really noticed a difference in Kenzie all around not just as a dancer. What was once a shy young girl was starting to voice her opinion and come up with thoughts and ideas and have enough courage to speak up in front of the entire team with her ideas. She always worked hard for me on and off the floor. Her facials always stood out when performing. Her senior year was very memorable. She contributed to choreographing two dances. She did a wonderful job doing this. We will definitely miss Kenzie not only as a dancer, but as a team member. We love you Kenzie Rice and we wish you nothing but the best!"