The Relay For Life Teams and their captains are:
Bean’s Cabinets (Tina Bean)
Bellew’s Clues (Jeremy Herman)
Cancer Crusaders (Anna Kendall)
Committed To End Cancer (April Sarakas)
Coppermines FWBC (Lisa Matthews and Eileen Provow)
CUREageous Kids (Caleb, Braelynn and Kaylee Sarakas)
Family Ties (Debby Boone)
FCCLA (Cindy Mungle)
First State Community Bank (Tammy Helm)
June Bug’s Warriors (Rhonda Jordan)
Kyle’s Krew (Dena Brewington)
Nevaeh Faith Fighters (Angie Thomlison)
Pennies For A Cure (Penny Gifford)
