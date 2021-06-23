A message from Madison County Ambulance District Administrator Robbie Buesking

"I am very proud of my employees for their dedication and hard work through the pandemic," Buesking said. "They were asked to work increased hours while putting themselves at increased risk of exposure. The employees deserve all the credit for MCAD getting through the pandemic. I am extremely lucky to have this group of professionals.

Did you know?

In 2020, Madison County Ambulance District ran 2,067 calls and drove 37,632.2 miles with patients.

The Madison County Ambulance District is made up of Robbie Buesking, Destiny Burch, Grant Pingel, Jessica Daniels, Amy Hoover, Reannon Lowery, Chelsey McDowell, Daniel Miersch, Brandon Naucke, Erika Robinson, Ashley Serini, William Stuerman, Calvin Thomure, Peggy McKim, Nathan Baird, Jacob Farmer, Gabrielle Fitzwater, Randell Heady, Russ Parker, Nathan Stafford, Katherine Stuart, Christopher Hoover, Renee McClure, Nicholas Mills, Cody Naucke, Kylie Nute, and Andrew Sikes.

The 10 full time paramedics and 2 full time EMTs were asked to share a little about MCAD and how the crew and the department help get each other through the pandemic. Their answers and photos follow on these next two pages.

