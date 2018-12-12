Classroom A, Ms. Brandi, Ms. Kathy and Ms. Lori
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I’m excited that Christmas is coming! This year for Christmas would you bring me some new Lego’s, some dinosaurs that make sounds, some paw patrols and a new bike? Please bring my brothers and sisters something too! Please don’t forget mom and dad. My mom needs some new smell good stuff and my dad needs a new truck. I will leave you cookies and milk by the Christmas tree because I hears you liked that a lot. Merry Christmas!
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a pretty good girl this year. For Christmas could you bring me a blue doll with blue hair, a special pink cup with my name on it, a bowl to match it, and a pink phone that makes sounds? Please bring my brother Gavin something too. I think he would like a new dinosaur. Also, I think my mom needs a special blue doll too and bring my dad a new screwdriver for his truck for work. I will leave you a pink cherry snack and some pink juice too! I almost forgot, I will also leave you a new screwdriver too, so you can work on your truck and sleigh. Merry Christmas!
Love, Madilyn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas would you please bring me an art set with some painting brushes, a new chicken clock, a LoL Surprise ball, and a lightening McQueen Car? Please bring my sisters and brother something too! I also think my mom and dad would like a new boat. Thank you Santa. I will leave you cookies and milk and your reindeer some cookies, cake, milk and water too! Merry Christmas,
Love, Avari
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy. I will color you a picture. I would like Pj Mask, Cat Boy, a cop car, soldiers, and Captain America. Bubby wants Legos and my new baby brother wants Legos too. I need to give you cookies for Christmas. I love you Santa Claus.
Love, Brenden
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year. I would like a doll house with little dollys and a horsey. Can you bring Braelynn blocks. Gracelyn would like blocks too. Baby Zepplynn already has toys. She doesn’t need anything. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you very much.
Love, Madalynn
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year, I’m so excited for Christmas! This year could you bring me a new baby doll and a big green dinosaur that makes sound? Please bring my mommy and daddy something nice too! I will leave you some cookies and milk by the Christmas tree! Thank you Santa!
Love, Eileen
Dear Santa,
I’ve tried very hard at being a good boy this year. I’ve done a pretty good job. For Christmas will you bring me a new big dump truck, a Mickey Mouse clubhouse, and a new bike (mine is broke). Also, will you bring my brother a new bike too? I will leave you toast and milk. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. For Christmas could you bring me some Iron-Man Legos, a remote control airplane and Ball gun that shoots out ball bullets. Also, don’t forget my brother, he would like a remote control side by side. Oh, and I also want a truck game for my tablet too. Thank you Santa! I will leave you some toast and water and a carrot for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Love, William
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, my sisters want to say hi too! I want a Barbie and a water slide for Christmas, and a clown because my sisters will like it.
Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I would like toys. I want a Minnie Mouse Couch, a lightning McQueen car and some play-dough.
Love, Alina
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I want a baby, a mermaid, a Santa Claus. Jacob needs an Army man.
Love, Eve
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Police dog, Police guy, Police car, and a prison. My sister needs a monster toy and my brother needs a Mickey Mouse toy. I want all my presents by the Christmas tree.
Love, Jeremy
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy. Can I have a new play Skid Steer because I broke my other one? Can I also have new forks for my skid steer too. I have never had a lightning McQueen car. Can I have two of those? One for me and my brother. I need a Police car and so does my brother. Thank you Santa, I will leave you cookies.
Love, Benson
Dear Santa,
Hi, I have been good this year. I would like a baby doll and a Santa. My sister would like a dog. I love you Santa.
Love, Erika
Dear Santa,
I would like make-up, a Santa Claus toy and a baby doll with a big dress. Please give Avari a shirt. Oh and I want a Slip and Slide. I’ve been a good girl this year. Thank you.
Love, Nicole
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. I would like Make-up, a car and I don’t know what else. Please bring clothing for my brother and two sisters. Thank you Santa,
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. I would really like a race car, big dog and a skateboard. Thank you Santa, I will see you at Christmas.
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl. I would like puzzles, baby dolls, and Barbies. Liam would like a Hoverboard. Rylen would like a remote control car. Maw Maw does not want anything but she needs a pot. Thank you Santa Claus.
Love, Kinlee
Headstart Classroom B: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Amy, Ms. Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year, mom said! Can you please bring me some cars, blocks, and I like trains. My brother, mom, and dad a big present cause they have been good too! I will lease you cookies and hot chocolate to make you warm. The carrots are for the reindeer!
Love, Aiden Fellner
Dear Santa,
I would like from you is toy snakes, a costume (skeleton), a Skeleton movie for me, some teddy bears, a baby doll for my baby sister, toy instruments, a blanket of Spiderman or skeletons.
Love, Randen Esselman
Dear Santa,
On my list I would like Batman people, Batman movie. Merry Christmas.
Love, Matthew Jordan
Dear Santa,
I want a new LOL Doll. A Baby Alive, some new shoes and a whole bunch of Slime. P.S. I really want It to snow for Christmas. Thank you,
Love, Jesse Sutton
Dear Santa,
I would like a Batman action figure set, a big Red Power Ranger, a brand new Spiderman bike and a new helmet. Please bring my sisters some Barbies.
Love, Carter Smallen
Dear Santa,
It’s almost Christmas time and I want Mickey stuff. I also want a Mickey art set to color with. I have been good this year and I can’t wait to get Mickey stuff.
Love, Phoenix Mills
Dear Santa,
I want the LOL Surprise dollhouse, Barbie dream house, Minnie with the roller skates, Hairdorables, Polly Pockets house, a little pink guitar, Greedy Granny, Doc McStuffins, All-In-One Nursery and pet Rescue Mobile Vampirina House, and a Baby Alive doll.
Love, Adalyn Slaughter
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you? I’m Levi. I would to ask you to bring me a big Robot. I would also like a Robotic Lizard. I haven’t been a very good boy but I promise to work on it. I would love to see all the less fortunate kids get lots of toys, food and lots of love in a warm house filled with family. I really want a potion to make my mommy pregnant with a baby sister. And for my daddy I want 108D Video games, and for my dogs I want food for Bella, Luna, Jack and Pepe. And could you please help my nana to not have any more pain. And for my aunt a motorcycle. My name is Levi and I want a mini motorcycle for me and for all the people in the world to have a very Merry Christmas. I will leave you a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for you and cookies for the Reindeer.
Love, Levi Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want to leave you cookies and milk and the bologna and cheese. I would like a big truck and like a Robot and TV and when I’m Santa I’ll get everyone a big truck and tablet and TV and Monster Truck, man there's too many houses! Oh and Santa Claus bring me a guitar. Bring mommy a happy face, Sissy a dog, Carter a tablet and you can bring dad a gun. Thank you bout bringing the Snow tomorrow. I love you
Love, Nathon
Dear Santa,
I want my Whity dog home safe with me. I miss her so much. A rainbow unicorn horse. Please bring a toy for each of my brothers. We’ll have Milk, cookies, and carrots for your reindeers.
Love, Elizabeth Holtkamp
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl and keeping my room clean. This year I would like more boy Barbie dolls, extra clothes for my girl dolls and a new baby doll. Thank you for the gifts.
Love, Alvina
Dear Santa,
I’m Arianna and I am so excited for you to visit. I would love to have some Barbies, guy Barbies too! I would really enjoy some new shoes and clothes too. Don’t forget I have a big brother. Do you like noodles? If so I can leave some for you. Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas.
Love, Arianna Montgomery
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason. I am 5 years old this year. I have been asking for racing cars so if you want to bring me those I will be so happy. I really want to share some French fries and yogurt with you, but I’ll have to ask my mom. Merry Christmas Santa! Please don’t forget my big sister, Maddison.
Love, Mason Henson
Dear Santa,
I been kinda good, I think! A black and red nerf gun, fireman, hammer, and a scary mask. I will leave you an airplane and a cot to lay down in. I will lease cookies and carrots for the reindeer. Bring my mom and dad and family a big present.
Love, Gabriel Elrod
Dear Santa,
I want a IPAD, truck, train, tools, pencil, horse, socks, cowboy, cowgirl, cop toy, crayons, books, house, yogurt, and paint. That’s what I want for Christmas.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I want some new clothes and shoes and new jammies. I’d love to get some new toys too. Bring my sisters cool stuff too. I hope I’m on the nice list. I’m good at my house. We will put cookies and milk out for you.
Love, Camryn Forland
Dear Santa,
I want a pink horse and a pink kitty cat. Anna said she doesn’t want anything. Ryder said he wants SpongeBob. Kyle just wants the newspaper and Shern wants a real turkey. Merry Christmas Santa. I love you. I promise to leave Cookies and ice cream.
Love, Aly McCoy.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been pretty good this year. I would like a bow with some arrows. I would also like a cooler for my dad. I would like a rocket to play with my dad. My mom likes slingshots. My sister would like boots. My brother wants boots and an anchor for his boat. We will leave you cookies and yogurt.
Love, Wyatt Pinkley
Dear Santa,
I’ve try to be good this year. I really like tractors and cars. I’d like a new soccer ball for Christmas. Mommy and I will leave cookies and coco for you and some treats for your Reindeer.
Love, Johnny Daggs
Dear Santa,
Horse-five! Babies, bottles, clothes. May, mom, dad. Yea Cookies, milk.
Love, Samantha Watson
Dear Santa,
I am such a sweet little girl, don’t let my sister fool you. I cannot wait for you to visit my house this year. I really want a big swingset for me and Gracyn to play on. I also love Princess’ so any dress up clothes will be so great. Don’t forget my sister, she’s been pretty good too. Thank you Santa, Merry Christmas
Love, Rhylie Sharp
Class C Miss Liz, Amy, and Pam
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! I would like to have a baby doll and a bottle to feed and a bouncy ball and a farm set with a lot of animals, some new clothes, some puzzles. I have been a good girl and will leave you some cookies and some hay for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Isabella Firebaugh
Dear Santa,
I want Santa to bring me 2 seats on a toy fire truck, 2 toy motorcycles, and a toy bulldozer and that’s all.
Love, Oliver Peo
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a LOL Doll, a Creepy Doll, and a Granny!
Love, Peyton Metcalf
Dear Santa,
Would you mind to bring me a real bottle for my baby dolls please. And a baby that open and closes her eyes, a soft doggie, a purple Diamond and pillow, blanket and a banana. I love you the most Santa. I promise I have been good. Thank you!
Love, Coraline Duncan
Dear Santa,
I want a Motorcycle for mom. I want a toy Snowman that sings Ice Ice Baby. I want another dog. I want a Christmas tree for my house. I want a new costume like a Batman costume. I want a big electric car. Thank you for gifts from last year.
Love, Isaac Grendziak
Dear Santa,
Lilly would like a Baby-Alive and a toy stove and a cry baby and a stuffed penguin and cats, crafts and new clothes and bath stuff and a tent and a chair and a teddy bear and a singing doll and a wagon. I have been a good girl and I will leave some milk and cookies for you and some carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Lilly Hodges
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year, and I would like lots of dinosaurs; remote control tractors, and cars, and for my sister Abby to get her Barbie camper she wants. Thank you Santa…
Love, Bryson Chaffin
Dear Santa,
I would like the biggest Paw Patrol Skye and a to See A Live Paw Patrol Show. I would like My Pretty Ponies and Princess dresses. Thank you.
Love, Michante Burshia
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl and I know you’re watching! I would like a baby doll and some dress up clothes and some boots, and I need some Paw Patrol toys and some toy food to cook and a Playhouse. Also some farm animals and a barn. I will leave some candy for you and some cookies for your reindeer. Thank you Santa!
Love, Makayla Evans
Dear Santa,
I Love You! Can I have a wagon, a chainsaw, a Power Wheel, and race car? Can you also bring a flower for my mom. I will leave leave carrots for the reindeers, and 4 cookies for you.
Love, Kaden Holland
Dear Santa,
I would like a red train, red fast shoes and a red flashlight. I would like more toy guns. I would like a new blue bike. I would like some toy cars for me and Isaac to play with. I would like a teddy bear for me to sleep with. I would like a red wagon too. Please and thank you.
Love, Isiah Ray Evans
Dear Santa,
I really have been a good boy and I need some things. I want some Paw Patrol toys and some cards and trucks with a race track and some big blocks to build and some Playdoh and some super hero toys. That’s all. I will leave some toys for you to play with and some reindeer food for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Robert Stephens
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy at my dads. I would like the race car set, a cop motorcycle, a garage set with cars, some Batman stuff, a scooter thing to ride, a tool set, some Spiderman things, some race cars and a track, some Power Rangers. A 4-Wheeler toy, a basketball goal, and a big wheel to ride on. I will leave some cookies and pineapples and milk for you and some apple for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Jaxon Vaughn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl today and I would like to have a few things. I want a slimy game, a Mickey Mouse toy and one for my sister, and a tent and a baby doll, a dress up dresser, a Barbie carriage, a stroller for my baby and a talking dog, a playhouse that goes outside and a tea party thing. I will leave some hot chocolate for you and some tea and food for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Adalynn Sutton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy and I’m just a good boy. I would like some super hero toys, some Legos, a Nerf toy, a scooter thing that I can ride around the yard. I want some dinosaur toys and those Paw Patrol things like at school, and a tool set. I will leave some candy for you and some oatmeal for your reindeer. Thank you
Love, Nathyn DuVall
Dear Santa,
Please give me some presents. Dinosaur presents, airplanes, and a new wagon. A new Deer pet is something I want, year a new Deer pet. Then again I want a real pet. I want you to get me a new eagle too. I’m nice.
Love, Landan Scott Klene
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl and at school too! I want a few things please. I would like some Peppa Pig toys some dress up clothes, some cowgirl boots, a baby doll that I can dress up. A play house set so I can cook food and something nice for my mom and dad. I’ll leave some carrots for you and some cookies for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Grace Nowack
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year and I would like a Big Wheel Motorcycle and a Wal Mart truck and some dinosaur toys and a firetruck, and I need a new bike and some micro-cars to race and a Batman car and a race car that I can get in. I will leave some cookies and milk for you and some chips for your reindeer. Thank you
Love, Colen Phipps
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year and would like a few things. I want a Hot Wheel track and some cars and a Nerf toy gun and a Batman toys and a car I can drive outside and some dump truck stuff and some Thor toys and a tractor and a tool set and a Choo Choo. I will leave cookies for you and some carrots for the reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Carter Johnson
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good girl this year. I would like a pink pet care pack and a pink castle and a pink go-cart, and a pink Barbie Jeep and a dress up kit and a Dr. Kit, and some Barbie dolls, and a baby doll, a pink cell phone, a Polly Pocket doll house, a tea set and the puppy with his own bed and bone and the doll house and that’s all. I will leave some cupcakes for you and some reindeer cookies for your reindeers. Thank you
Love, Jadience Maness
