Madison County Head Start
Ms. Lisa and Ms. Kathy's Classroom A
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy all day for Christmas. I would like Batman, Dinosaur that roars, toothless dragon, race track, and a puppy dog. Jeremy wants a jeep and my sister wants a puppy dog. My mom wants chocalate and strawberries. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Samson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a dirt bike, some remote controller dirt bike sand cars. My brother already has new toys he doesn't need anymore. Bring my mom some pretty earrings and Dad some boots. I've been pretty good this year too Santa. I will leave you some bread man cookies, chocolate cookies and some water to drink. I will leave the reindeer carrots and apple juice.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
I have been a real good girl. I would like lipstick for my lips. I want to use blocks for buildings. Also, a baby doll with blue clothes. Koga would like good stuff. Thank you Santa.
Love, Rose
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year I would like a motorcyle, sucker, a blue dodge and a dump truck that carries dirt. My brother and sisters want a soccer ball. I will leave you cookies and milk. Also, bring me a hard hat so I can go under ground.
Love, Arian
Dear Santa,
I've been really really good this year. I would like dress up stuff, barbies, and some make up. My mommy would like make up too. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies with milk. The reindeer will eat carrots and broccoli. I love you Santa.
Love, Eve
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good boy this summer. I want video games so me and my brother can play. A race car track with batman would be good too. Captain American, the hulk and Spiderman guys is something else I would like. Bentley wants video games. My baby brother wants a soft toy. We will leave you cookies.
Love, Brenden
Dear Santa,
I've been a good girl so I would like a new kitchen, blocks, barbies and a real fishing pole. My sisters would like everything even alligators, fake alligators. My mommy would like a glass elephant cup. My dad wants new shirts. Like I always do, I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeers.
Love, Madalynn
Dear Santa,
I've been good. For Christmas could you bring me a new fishing game and a baby doll. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer and nothing else. Merry Christmas!
Love, Gracelynn
Dear Santa,
I've been good this year. Well I've been a whole lot good this year. For Christmas could you bring me a mermaid tail, a toy crane for my brother, my grandma needs a big mermaid tail too! I also would also would like a mermaid Barbie. Please bring mom a bird house and dad a big toy crane like my brothers. I will leave carrots for your reindeer and lots and lots of cookies for you! And I will leave you milk so you can dunk your cookies!
Love, Madilyn
Dear Santa,
I've been a whole bunch of good this year. For Christmas could you bring me a toy crane with a dump truck, a pet fish, a back hoe and some cars? Bring baby sister a toy police cop car, my dad wants a new chainsaw and my bring my mom something pretty too! I will leave you some cookies and milk and your reindeer some oranges. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year for Christmas can I have baby Alive that comes with a high chair, spoon, baby food bowl and cup? I would like ear rings from Walmart and that's all. My mom would like a coffee pot, high heels and a new dress. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
I've been good a whole bunch this year. I would like a dirt bike, a race track, a remote control car (one for my brother too), and a remote control motorcycle. On Christmas, I will leave cookies and milk. Then reindeer will have carrots. Thank you Santa Claus.
Love, William
Dear Santa,
This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas will you bring me a dirt motorcycle, and a teddy bear fire fighter. Bring my sisters a train set. Bring my brother a train set too! I will leaver your reindeer lots and lots of carrots. I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!
Love, Nicole
Dear Santa,
I have listen to mom and dad all year. I have fed my dog. Can I have a hot wheel track, lightning McQueen, umm and fishing pole? My mom and dad want a fishing pole too. There will be cookies at my house.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I've been good 4 times this year. I would like a car, lego pieces, dress up stuff and a truck. Please bring my sister clothes and my brothers little cars. When you come to my house I will have french fries for you. I will put your reindeer in the car so they are not cold.
Love, Addylynn
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I am Connor S. For Christmas will you bring me a snake robot and a real horse. Please bring my brothers something and my sister too! I will leave you some popcorn and milk.
Love, Connor S.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas will you ring me some race car trucks. I would also like a lot of cars to go with my tracks. I have been a good boy this year Santa. I will leave you some juice, tacos, and bread! Merry Christmas.
Love, Braylon
Dear Santa,
I've been good boy at my house. For Christmas could you bring me a gumball machine, a train, and bear? I'm going to give you cookies and milk. I will leave milk, lemons, ranch and salad for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Love, Connor H.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I'm Justus. I'm excited for Christmas. I've been a pretty good boy this year. For Christmas I would like anything baseball; a baseball net, glove, bat and ball. Thank you Santa. I will leave you some soda and crackers.
Love, Justus
Dear Santa,
I've been a very good boy. For Christmas I would like a bunny, trucks, race car and a Robot helmet. My brother wants a bunny and trucks. I will leave you soup. Reindeers will have apples.
Love, Liam
Ms. Brenda, Ms. Amy and Ms. Lori's Classroom B
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I would like a little motorcycle, a little four wheeler and a dirt bike. Don't forget my family. I love you very much.
Love, Gabriel Elrod
Dear Santa,
I would like a veterinarian cart play set, a barbie dream house, Barbie sweet orchard Farm set, Frozen II Elsa and the Nokk, my little pony friendship magic set, an Owleez, and unicorn shoes.
Love, Adalyn Slaughter
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone so I can watch my youtube shows I would like a remote control car so I can drive some slime or playdoh and fingernail polish.
Love, Lillyanne
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year for Christmas I would like Legos, A Batcar, RC dirt bike, crayons. Merry Christmas! I hope you have a great year!
Love, Eligh
Dear Santa,
I like paw patrol toys or Barbie dolls or some kind of game cloths movies.
Love, Rylee Wilson
Dear Santa,
Remote control excavator, dino trucks, cookies, pow pows (nerf guns).
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl all year! I'd like LOL dolls and LOL bus. I'd also like some cry babies. My baby brother has been very good too, don't forget him on Christmas. I'd like a new tablet. My big brother wants a nitindo switch too. I promise I'll leave cookies and milk.
Love, Isabella Mills
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas! I would like a sleigh for Christmas! I would also like some toys. A spiderman toy and Batman. Paw Patrol toys too. Merry Christmas.
Love, Carter Day
Dear Santa,
I want a nurf blaster, a dinosaur, remote controll monster truck, electric nurf gun, that thing bryson got for his birthday, kenetic sand, a new playstation controller, charger, phone, I want candy and kenetic sand and a cocoala and an Ice cream, a store to play with with no roof on it, a car, a new hat, rocket launcher, bullets, a couch to play with.
Love, Cilar McClellan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a lot of presents. I want a gecko mobile and a tablet that I can play games on. I want my own xbox and tv so I can play video games. I want PJ mask bath toys.
Love, Maggie Ault
Dear Santa,
Yes, I have been goo. I want presents. Happy Birthday, Santa Clause. I would like cookies too. Thank you Santa Clause!
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
I'm a good girl. I go to sleep so you can come. I want the Barbie styling head and Barbie. Hugs 'N' Horses Playset. I really want anotehr baby doll and one of those things you push it in. I want a dress, boots and things for my barbies.
Love, Hannah Kelley
Dear Santa,
Nintendo Switch, trampoline, big hot wheels, orange big egg, RC car, helicopter, basketball.
Love, Aiden F.
Dear Santa,
I am Jesse and for Christmas I would like a LOL Surprise and all types of LOLs, Barbie dolls would be good, American girl doll and a cotton candy surprise. For my brother lots of cars and something good for my mom, dad and don't forget my Nanny and family. Please surprise my bother and me with something special. I love you and will leave you milk and cookies. I won't forget the reindeers.
Love, Jesse Sutton
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. For Christmas could you bring me a PJ Mask truck. Thank you, Merry Christmas.
Love, Matthew Jordan
Dear Santa,
I am a really good girl. I would love to have a real pony and a turkey. A shark toy would be fun too. And I want candy from trick or treating. Aubrie wants fish. Ashlyn wants a dolly and a panda. Aubrie gets a panda too and play-doh. One more thing a iPad. Mom needs a new phone. I'll leave you a new deer. Thank Santa.
Love, Allisyn Miramontes
Dear Santa,
I'm a really good girl and I really like you this year I would really like a hula hoop and a mini house. Bubby wants a phone. Payton wants a hula hoop like mine. Mom and Dad don't want nothing but you can still bring them something. I love you, Santa.
Love, Phoenix Mills
Dear Santa,
I would really like shark toys and a big doll house. Oh and some candy. My family would like something nice too. I will leave you some toys. Thank you Santa!
Love, Randen Esselman
Dear Santa,
I have tried being good. I enjoy playing with toys with my brother and sister. My favorite toys are guns, trucks, cars and puzzles. I am hoping to get some blocks for Christmas this year so I can build. I will see you soon Santa.
Love, Easton Ricks
Dear Santa,
This year I would really, really love to have a train. I've been a good girl so I just know I'm on the nice list. Mae deserves something nice too. We will you a treat for when you stop by. Thank you Santa.
Love, Samantha Watson
Ms. Liz, Ms. Amy and Ms. Pam's Classroom C
Dear Santa,
I've been really good. Dear Santa I love you so much. Give me a lot of toys like a plane, like a clapping, monkey, a little crab, a bunch of honey buns, a mario game, the five nights of freddy's game, a kick the buddy guy, and fake beards.
Love, Landan Klene
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy surprise, (little pony's), I would also like a tablet. I also need some pink lego's and a Peppa Pig horse.
Love, Michante Birshia
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a monster truck and a bike and zombie nerf gun. I would also like to have a cool helmet and knee and elbow pads that way I can ride my skateboard I bought with my birthday money. Please and thank you.
Love, Isaiah Evans
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good boy this year! For Christmas I would like a PJ Masks Gecko Costume, and Buzz lightyear gear. I would also like a big T-Rex toy and a big T-Rex shirt. I would also like Spiderman Legos and Hulk Legos. And candy. Thank you so much Santa! I'll leave you milk and cookies and an apple for the reindeer!
Love, Holden Thomas
Dear Santa,
I want hat, gloves, jackets, and shoes, socks.
Love, Kevin McManemin
Dear Santa,
I would like a poopsie doll, LOL Christmas, LOL Playhouse, Grinch book and puzzles, I been practicing my letters and being a good girl. I love my new school and friends.
Love, Sophia Durr
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year and I would like to have some Barbies and some Barbie clothes and some dress up clothes, some puzzles, crayons, some playdoh, an xbox, lego blocks and some peppa pig toys. I will leave you some breakfast and some apples for the reindeer. Thank you Santa!
Love, Abbygail Kannenberg
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to get a big barbie and a mermaid barbie. Then maybe some new clothes and makeup. And a mermaid costume. And a makeup table with a little set. And bring my brother a remote control car.
Love, Nova Sue Wood
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year and I would like a robot, bobblehead a biger one that it's head goes like this (demonstrates)! Aquaman toy, a train set, some hot wheels cars and a track, some paw patrol toys that comes in a box. I will leave a tomato for you and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you Santa.
Love, Bryson Chaffin
Dear Santa,
Happy Birthday Santa! This year for Christmas I hope all the kids have toys that don't have toys. Also I want lots of yummy food, cars, play store, a play oven, and teddy bear. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Emma Lindley
Dear Santa,
I want a pony blanket, a pony pillow, a pony cup, and a rainbow dash piggy bank. Also a rainbow dash book to take to school. Bring my sister Ronnie a cute outfit to wear. For my brother Brantley a crocodile bottle to eat out of.
Love, Adalynn Sutton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year... I only want a few things. I need some paw patrol, and a my pony toy, some Barbies, baby dolls and some dress up clothes. I will leave some cookies for you and some hay for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Isabella Firebaugh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I only need a bike, a home set, an xbox, baby dolls and clothes, some new clothes and that's it. I will leave you some milk and cookies and the reindeer some carrots. Thank you.
Love, Coraline Duncan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl, a little bit good. And I wake up and wait for Christmas morning and I'm being good cause I don't want any coal. I want a baby alive, a bath bomb, a mermaid surprise, a splashling, a thing that opens up and flys, a Christmas party and a troll surprise. I will leave some cookies for you and some spaghetti for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Makayla Evans
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy, but I will try harder. I would like a hunting bike, monster trucks, and some hot wheels and a track and some paw patrol toys. I will leave some cake for you and some hot chocolate for your reindeer. Thank you!
Love, Glenn Phipps
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year and I would like a few things. Some hot wheels cars and track, paw patrol trucks, lego's, a bike, remote control car, Abengers toys, Spiderman toys, and that's it. I will leave you cookies and milk and big carrots for reindeer. I love you Santa!
Love, Michael Metcalf
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I would like some baby dolls, a Barbie house, LOL surprise, barbie dolls, a stroller for my babies. I will leave cookies for you and some cake for the reindeer. I love you Santa.
Love, Nevaeh Langtimm
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like some paw patrol toys, a remote control car, some legos, a potato head toy, some puzzles, a magnet set, cowboy boots, some hot wheels and a track. Maybe some wild animals. That's all. I will leave you some fruit and a carrot for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Alex Blaney
Dear Santa,
I been very good this year and I would like some hot wheels and the track, some peppa pig toys, some Harry Potter things and a race car. I will leave you some pizza and some cheese and crackers for your reindeer. Thank you.
Love, Sawyer Clauser
Dear Santa,
You are the best Santa ever; you make the best presents ever. I love you, I know you're watching me Santa and I will be good. I won't let you down. I've been a good girl and was wondering if you could bring me new makeup and a new kitchen set. Also, some barbies and dress up clothes. I really would like candy in my stocking instead of coal. If you can I will have the best Christmas ever. Me and mommy won't forget to leave cookies out for you!!! Thank you Santa!
Love, Sophia Rose
