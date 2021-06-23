"I like working local and being able to help and work with those in our community," Sikes said. "We have great benefits and some of my best friends are co workers."

How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?

"All staff at MCHD have and continue to work on COVID-19 in some capacity throughout the pandemic," Sikes said."We continue to contact trace and keep the public informed of the current status in our county. We also have been a source of information and have held numerous vaccine clinics."

Emilee Hinkle, RN

Hinkle has worked at Madison County Health Department for 10 months.

"I love the atmosphere that I work in," Hinkle said. "It's very open and friendly. You can always turn to a co worker when you have questions or need someone to lean on. I also love the diversity of services we offer and the opportunities I have to use different skills daily."

