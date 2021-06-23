A message from the Madison County Health Department Administrator, Becky Hunt:
"The staff of the Madison County Health Department have and continue to monitor COVID diagnosis, 7 days a week," Hunt said. "We currently are providing information as case information changes. Throughout COVID, we have also been able to move to the new health department building. This has been a blessing to have the needed space to also provide our 'normal' public health services in a safe manner. The employees of the health department have continued to put the people first. The dedication of our staff is hard to express without sounding egotistical. It has taken every single employee to keep up with the COVID case load at one time or other."
The Madison County Health Department is made up of Jeskya Francis, Becky McFarland, Teresa Rehkop, Becky Hunt, Jenny Sikes, Jackie Berry, Emilee Hinkle, Tissy Ramsey, Bernice Davis, Abigail Weekley, Alica White, Wendy Smith, Amy Koester, McKinsey Amonette, Janell Ward-Rehkop and Sarah Fish.
Jes Francis, PBFC
Francis has worked at Madison County Health Department for 1 year and 3 months.
"Working at MCHD I love the fact that I get to work with people within our community, helping them anyway that I can," Francis said.
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"I think the staff helped the community during COVID-19 by being available to help anyone with questions, whether that be by phone or email, having information out there on social media. There also was a couple update videos put on the health departments Facebook page that I think the community found helpful."
Becky McFarland, DMV Manager, Lead Health Program Rep.
McFarland has worked at Madison County Health Department for 8 years.
"Being part of a team effort that has the same overall goal of improving and protecting community health as well as making our community as a whole a healthier place to live and/or enjoy," McFarland said. "I like that we offer such a wide variety of community-based services and that our workday often includes multi-tasking and working on more than one program or service."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"The pandemic has certainly been a challenging time for all of us," McFarland said. "However, it has been a true team effort here at the health department. It has changed the work style here. For several months, all staff were assigned to COVID duties in an effort to aid in the workload. We are still rotating teams and have on call duties for COVID. As far as helping the community. Our main goal is to try to hinder the community spread of the virus through contact tracing and public relation messaging. We have also been tracking all the active cases in the county and trying to keep the community informed and updated of the pandemic's impact and current status."
Teresea Rehkop, RN/Assistant Administrator
Rehkop has worked at Madison County Health Department for 22 years.
"The health department is definitely a different kind of nursing," Rehkop said. "I once heard said, 'When you hear hoof beats, most people think horses. In public health when you hear hoof beats, you sometimes have to think of zebras.' This is how I feel about public health, you don't always look for the obvious."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"The health department tried its best to keep the community informed and educated during COVID," Rehkop said. "We had to utilize some staff in areas they were not familiar with, but with all of us pulling together, we were able to complete investigations, educate and keep the public informed of the latest information we were aware of. I feel the health department worked well with our local medical partners and during this time strengthened our relationships. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of all the staff here. Thank you all for your long days, nights, weekends and holidays you worked, it does not go unnoticed."
Jenny Sikes, CYSHCN Service Coordinator
Sikes has worked at the Madison County Health Department for 16 years.
"I like working local and being able to help and work with those in our community," Sikes said. "We have great benefits and some of my best friends are co workers."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"All staff at MCHD have and continue to work on COVID-19 in some capacity throughout the pandemic," Sikes said."We continue to contact trace and keep the public informed of the current status in our county. We also have been a source of information and have held numerous vaccine clinics."
Emilee Hinkle, RN
Hinkle has worked at Madison County Health Department for 10 months.
"I love the atmosphere that I work in," Hinkle said. "It's very open and friendly. You can always turn to a co worker when you have questions or need someone to lean on. I also love the diversity of services we offer and the opportunities I have to use different skills daily."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"As a new staff member coming in during the middle of the COVID pandemic, it was overwhelming most days trying to keep up with what was going on and the daily changes coming from the CDC," Hinkle said. "Trying to learn a new job when everything was turned upside down and nothing was 'normal' was difficult to say the least. The staff at MCHD banded together to make sure I didn't fall through the cracks and helped me to learn and understand even in the most complicated of times. I believe they did the same for the community by keeping them up to date on all the new changes coming out, accommodating within their power to keep certain services open, and being as honest as possible with what was going on in our community."
Tissy Ramsey, Receptionist/Billing Clerk
Ramsey has worked at Madison County Health Department for 7 years.
"Working at MCHD, I love how everyone truly works together as a unit," Ramsey said. "We all wear more than one hat and our boss gets in the trenches with us and gets her hands dirty too."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"We hung in there and kept the community as informed as we could about what was going on in Madison County," Ramsey said. "Some of the staff in the beginning days worked 24/7 to make sure we were kept informed."
Bernice Davis, License Clerk
Davis has worked at Madison County Health Department for 2 years.
"My favorite thing about working at MCHD is how everyone is cheerful and they treat each other like family," Davis said.
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"MCHD helped during the pandemic by making sure our community was aware of this disease and made sure that people were getting their vaccinations," Davis said.
Abigail Weekley, Registered Dietitian
Weekley has worked at Madison County Health Department for 3 years.
"It is not only our job to provide health and information services to Madison County, but we are here to support the community through these frightening times," Weekley said. "The people we serve are not just patients or customers, they are neighbors, friends, the cashier at your favorite gas station, and of course family. That is the benefit of working in a kind small-town community. As busy as working in public health can be, it can also be very fulfilling."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"The pandemic was a scary time for most individuals," Weekley said. "Of course not wanting to spread to loved ones or coworkers can be even scarier. The Madison County Health Department wanted to keep the community updated on current events and information related to COVID-19. When the pandemic first started, MCHD knew that it was or duty to keep the public informed so we can keep each other safe. MCHD staff supported each other through these strenuous times, but we were blessed with the support of each other, local businesses, and the community."
Alica White, WIC Coordinator/Certifier
White has worked at Madison County Health Department for 9 years this December.
"I love the whole environment of working and helping the community and my coworkers," White said. "It is never dull in public health and WIC and we work so well together as a team because we are a work family."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"The health department helped the community by getting the latest information out to them to inform them as well as we could," White said. "The unknown is always a little scary and the COVID-19 virus was that and it still is scary to many. So I think getting the latest information out to the community good and bad helped the most."
Amy Koester, RN, CHN II, Immunization Coordinator
Koester has worked at Madison County Health Department for 13.5 years.
"My favorite part about working at MCHD is I love being able to make a difference every day for our community by providing healthcare and life saving immunizations," Koester said.
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"It has been and continues to be the health department's responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by educating, doing investigations and contact tracing on all reported cases in our jurisdiction," Koester said. "We have also been very active as well as our local pharmacies to get as many people vaccinated as possible."
Wendy Smith, Clerk
Smith has worked at Madison County Health Department for 2 months.
"The thing I love about working at MCHD is the staff, they make you feel welcome," Smith said.
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"MCHD helped by staying up to date on all changes and making things known to the public," Smith said.
Janell Ward-Rehkop, Emergency Disaster Planner
Ward-Rehkop has worked at Madison County Health Department for 19 years.
"I love seeing the clients each day and all my coworkers," Ward-Rehkop said. "It is a wonderful place to work."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"The health department went above and beyond to help the residents of Madison County during COVID-19," Ward-Rehkop said. "We worked evenings and weekends and always tried to be here to answer any questions the community may have had."
Jackie Berry, RN
Berry has worked at Madison County Health Department for 3.5 years.
"One of the many things I love about working for the health department is our dedication," Berry said. "We offer so many different services and are always looking for ways to expand our abilities and to help reach more people."
How do you think MCHD helped the community and staff during the pandemic?
"As a public health entity, we were able to be here for our community as a guide in this pandemic," Berry said. "As a health department, the community looks to us for answers, a road to follow. We pass on what ever information the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health pass down to us so everyone is in the same boat. We find being open and honest with our community during the pandemic, helps keep the communities' faith in their local health department strong."