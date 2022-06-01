Madison County Retired School Personnel Awards Scholarships

At the last monthly meeting before summer break, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) held a reception for the organization’s scholarship recipients.

For many years, MCRSP has sponsored a chili supper each spring as an event to raise money for local scholarships. One scholarship, jointly awarded by “CARE,” the Community Association of R-I Employees, is awarded in the R-I District, and the other, co-sponsored with the Marquand-Zion CTA, is awarded in that district. Both scholarships are available to high school senior applicants in their respective districts who meet the criteria of the applications.

Receiving her certificate of recognition at the MCRSP May 12 meeting was Makayla Tourville, daughter of Shay and Jennifer Tourville of Fredericktown. Makayla is the recipient of this year’s R-I District Scholarship, better known as the Garland & Ilerea Hamilton Scholarship, in honor of two of the district’s long-time outstanding educators. Makayla accepted her award and answered questions from the group about her plans to attend Mineral Area College to pursue a degree in elementary education.

Not present at the May meeting were the recipients of the Marquand-Zion scholarships, who were not to be announced until the May 13 graduation ceremony. The recipients of the MCRSP and M-Z CTA Scholarships are Kylie Botbyl, daughter of Josh and April Botbyl and Dominic Starkey, son of Sheralyn Gorse and Johnny Starkey. Kylie will be attending Maryville University to study nursing, and Dominic will be attending Missouri Welding Institute.

MCRSP extends an open membership to all retired school employees in Madison County. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, September through May.

“Even if retired school employees cannot attend every meeting, we encourage them all to join our local organization by paying a simple $5 annual dues and supporting the state retirement system with the $44 annual dues," MCRSP President Kim Steska said. "The local dues are used to serve Madison County schools and communities, and the state dues are used to promote benefits and protect pensions of all public-school personnel in retirement. Hosting fundraisers to be able to present scholarships such as these is a primary goal of our organization, and we congratulate all the deserving recipients.”

