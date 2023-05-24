At the last monthly meeting before summer break, Madison County Retired School Personnel announced the names of the organization's 2023 scholarship recipients.

For many years, MCRSP has sponsored events such as a chili supper, and more recently, a trivia contest, to raise money for local scholarships. One scholarship, jointly awarded by "CARE," the Community Association of R-I Employees, is awarded in the R-I District, and the other, co-sponsored with the Marquand -Zion CTA, is awarded in that district.

Both scholarships are available to high school senior applicants in their respective districts who meet the criteria of the applications, with preference given to education majors.

Receiving the MCRSP/CTA scholarship in the Marquand-Zion School District is Kaylee Stafford, daughter of Leslie and Daniel Stafford. During her senior year, Kaylee was dual enrolled in classes at Mineral Area College, getting a start on her associate degree. As soon as she has completed her studies at MAC, Kaylee will be transferring to Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, to pursue a degree in elementary education. Kaylee hopes to teach kindergarten upon graduation.

In the R-I District, two seniors were selected for the MCRSP/CARE Scholarship this year. The award, better known as the Garland & Ilerea Hamilton Scholarship in honor of two of the district's long-time outstanding educators, was given to Linley Rehkop and Anna Amelunke.

Linley, the daughter of Tracy and Jason Wade and Justin and Ashley Rehkop, plans to attend Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, to major in elementary education. Anna, the daughter of Christy and Devin Amelunke, has been accepted to College of The Ozarks where she plans to major in the field of hospitality and some day open her own farm-to-table restaurant.

MCRSP extends an open membership to all retired school employees in Madison County. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, September through May.

"Even if retired school employees cannot attend every meeting, we encourage them all to join our local organization by paying a simple $5 annual dues and supporting the state retirement system with the $44 annual dues," Dave Stevens, current MCRSP President said. "The local dues are used to serve Madison County schools and communities, and the state dues are used to promote benefits and protect pensions of all public-school personnel in retirement. Hosting fundraisers to be able to present scholarships such as these is a primary goal of our organization, and we congratulate all the deserving recipients."