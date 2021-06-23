Dave Pierson Jr., Maintenance Director

Pierson has worked at Madison Medical Center for 13 years but the department has more than 140 years of combined service between the 7 staff members. One of those staff members has even been at MMC for almost 50 years.

"The family environment, as with any family we have our differences, but we all care about each other and work together as a team," Pierson said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"Everyone at the hospital did their part and helped out where needed," Pierson said.

Did you know?

The Maintenance Department maintains 95 air conditioning units at Madison Medical Center.

The Maintenance Department is made up of Danny Kemp, Dave Ammons, Kenny Denison, Mark Fadler, Dave Pierson Jr., Billy Francis, and Tom Dickinson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.