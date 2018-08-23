It was a long and eventful Wednesday for the leadership of the small town of Bismarck.
By the early morning hours today, six police officers had turned in their badges, two aldermen had threatened resigned and the mayor was in the hospital as the result of an apparent stroke.
What was to be a heated public meeting to discuss issues with the city's 10-person police force, including new Chief of Police Steven Poole, turned in to a closed session meeting when the majority of the 50 to 75 people in attendance were told the meeting would be closed but they would be ushered one at a time behind closed doors to talk with the city's board of aldermen.
Earlier in the day Mayor Seth Radford suffered what is believed to have been a stroke. He remained hospitalized this morning with more tests being to be administered. Due to Radford's absence, the meeting was chaired by Alderman Carol Baker.
Alderman J.T. Shy said the closed session ran until about 1:25 a.m. During that time six of the police department's 10 officers turned in their badges ... with five of those submitting letters of resignation.
Shy said he expected the sixth officer would submit a letter or resignation within the next day.
That leaves four officers to protect the city, including Chief Poole. A reporter with the Daily Journal is meeting with Poole this morning to discuss how the remaining department will keep the city protected in the near future.
But the mass exodus wasn't only officers. Longtime Alderman Sioux Young announced she was resigning from the board and walked out of the meeting. And by the end Alderman Baker, who was chairing the special closed session, announced she was also resigning from the city board.
The Daily Journal has a reporter following up on the story and will add additional details as they become available.
Additionally, the Daily Journal is checking on the validity of the city leadership holding the closed session meeting involving so many non-elected officials (even if met with one at a time), and looking into if the meeting was advertised as such to determine if there was a violation of the Sunshine Law (public information law).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.