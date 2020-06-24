Makenzie Sikes

"I taught Makenzie in Government, Dual Credit Psychology, Sociology, American History I and American Political Systems. She was my teacher aide this academic school year which she did a great job! Makenzie is a very quiet individual who can slide under the radar. However, she is a smart young lady that is polite and respectful. She is a hard worker and I enjoyed having her in class. I know she will pursue her college goals."
--Fredericktown High School Social Studies Teacher Pam Robbins
