Makenzie Sikes
"I taught Makenzie in Government, Dual Credit Psychology, Sociology, American History I and American Political Systems. She was my teacher aide this academic school year which she did a great job! Makenzie is a very quiet individual who can slide under the radar. However, she is a smart young lady that is polite and respectful. She is a hard worker and I enjoyed having her in class. I know she will pursue her college goals."

           --Fredericktown High School Social Studies Teacher Pam Robbins

